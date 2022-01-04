Red Bull reportedly take head of aerodynamics to court days before he was set to join Aston Martin

Red Bull F1 has taken its aerodynamics head Dan Fallows to court before he joins Aston Martin F1 for the 2022 season. The Milton Keynes-based team's aerodynamics head was due to join the Silverstone-based team after his gardening leave, which, according to Red Bull F1, is due after his last day of work on December 2022.

To delay Fallows from joining the mid-field rival, Red Bull F1 filed a suit in court against the stipulated period of his gardening leave. Fallows' defense argued that his gardening leave concluded before the 2022 season. According to his employer, however, he will have to wait until mid-2023 to join Aston Martin as their Technical Director.

According to Motorsportweek publication, the initial hearing in the England and Wales High Court on December 17, 2021, favored Red Bull F1. The publication has also reported that the team sought a declaration from Fallows where his contract terms “remained and remains in full force and effect.”

Fallows has been an integral part of working on the Red Bull F1 team’s 2021 car and the 2022 car. Releasing him easily, therefore, would not be possible without a series of court hearings between both parties. Fallows was previously poached by McLaren in 2014, and retained by the team from Milton Keynes after offering him more money.

Sebastian Vettel downplayed his role in poaching several Red Bull personnel to Aston Martin

Apart from Red Bull F1 team’s aerodynamic head Dan Fallows joining the Aston Martin F1 team, his fellow aerodynamicist Andrew Alessi was also signed by the Silverstone outfit in July. Amidst growing speculation that Sebastian Vettel had helped his current team poach staff from his former team, the German denied the allegations.

Speaking to the media in July, the Red Bull F1 team’s last champion said:

“I’m part of the team, but my job is to drive the car and provide feedback to the engineers, not to recruit personnel. Since I joined Aston Martin, the team has been steadily increasing its resources and it’s nice to see new people come to us.”

The four-time world champion, however, has always maintained good relations with his former team Red Bull F1, since his departure.

