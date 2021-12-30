Sebastian Vettel: 2021 F1 Season in review

Sebastian Vettel started a new journey in his career with Aston Martin in what was a topsy-turvy season for the team. The car was massively compromised after the change in floor regulations and impacted the team significantly. Let's have a look at how the German fared in the F1 2021 season, in a car that was at the tail end of the midfield.

How did Sebastian Vettel's F1 2021 season look statistically?

Vettel finished the season 12th in the standings with 43 points to his name. He made a couple of trips to the podium as well in Baku and Hungary, with the latter being taken away because of a post-race fuel infringement.

Vettel lost as many as 18 points with that infringement. Otherwise, the season would have looked much better in numbers as compared to what it does right now.

Points: 74

Positon: 12th

Podium: 1

What worked for Sebastian Vettel?

For the four-time world champion, the turnaround happened at the Monaco Grand Prix. It became evident that the German was finally one with the car and was able to extract the maximum, if not more, from it. The drive at Monaco was vintage Sebastian Vettel as he waited for the right time to push and jump multiple cars in the process.

He carried the form into Baku and picked up a well-earned second position, and the next race in Hungary was just the icing on the cake for the season. After a difficult season with Ferrari in 2020, 2021 was in a way, a return to normalcy for the German as he showed glimpses of what he could do in an F1 car.

What didn't work for Sebastian Vettel?

The 2021 season wasn't a clean sweep for him by any means. While it plastered over a lot of the cracks that were visible in 2020 for Vettel, he wasn't as consistent as he should have been. He still showed weakness when it came to wheel-to-wheel battles.

To add to this, at Aston Martin, Vettel was not able to assert the kind of dominance that one would have expected from him. This led fans to believe that the German was still not entirely back to his best.

What's next for Sebastian Vettel's F1 2022 season?

The 2022 season is slightly unpredictable for Aston Martin with the way the team has functioned recently. Although it did divert its resources to the big rule change earlier than the rest, we have to see if that has had an impact on how good the car will be.

What Vettel showed in 2022 is that if the German is equipped with the right machinery, he can deliver the goods. It will be interesting to see what kind of car he has at his disposal next season.

