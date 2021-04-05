Sebastian Vettel needs to stop whining: Ralf Schumacher

Sebastian Vettel's disastrous debut with Aston Martin seems to have turned everyone against him. There have been comments from Damon Hill, David Coulthard, and even his former teammate Mark Webber, giving their two cents on the plight of the former four-time world champion.

The latest to join the party is Ralf Schumacher, the younger brother of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher. The younger Schumacher, an avid supporter of Sebastian Vettel, feels that the four-time world champion needs to take things into his own hands and stop complaining.

According to Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel need to focus on being the better driver in his own team and focus on everything else later.

"He has to step on the gas now,” Schumacher was quoted by F1-Insider. “The whining that he doesn’t feel the car has to stop. Nobody cares about that, and after all, we’re in Formula 1 here and he’s also earning a lot of money."

"At the end of the day, Sebastian is an experienced racing driver and a multiple world champion. He has to clean up with his team-mate now and the rest will come on its own even if the Aston Martin doesn’t turn into a winning car this year," Schumacher added.

Sebastian Vettel needs to start 'having fun': Ralf Schumacher

According to Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel is focusing too much on external pressure. Schumacher believes Vettel needs to remove all the clutter and start having fun.

“He should just sit in the car and have fun. Maybe he should drop all his other new interests – he’s gone very green [friendly] – buckle up and just have fun driving," added Schumacher.

“He’s got the talent and he can get it done. The outside pressure is immense, he has to block that out. I understand Sebastian’s frustration. He wanted things to be different and had anything but an easy weekend," noted Schumacher.

Sebastian Vettel looks like he is in a desperate situation at the moment. Can Schumacher's suggestion work? It's hard to comment but ultimately only Vettel knows what going on and only he can fix it.

It will be interesting to see if Vettel turns up at Imola and smashes Lance Stroll throughout the weekend.