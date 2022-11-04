The 2022 F1 season has seen Mercedes take on an upwards trajectory with their package throughout the year. Starting on the back foot after suffering from 'porpoising' at the start of the year, the Brackley-based outfit has managed to close the gap or even surpass Ferrari. While Red Bull Racing still seem to be the favorites going into pretty much any kind of track this season, the gap between the two teams has definitely shrunk.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell had a great day at last weekend's Mexican Grand Prix, finishing second and fourth respectively. Both the Mercedes cars were crucially ahead of the Ferraris at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with both the scarlet drivers finishing in fifth and sixth place. While Hamilton did finish 15 seconds behind winner Max Verstappen, the development of the car is certainly rearing fruit as the Brackley-based team struggled to reach Q3 on several occasions earlier in the year.

The high altitude nature of the circuit in Mexico City combined with the Mercedes W13 being adept at running maximum downforce meant the team performed exceptionally well compared to other weekends. Going into the Brazillian GP, however, the team led by Toto Wolff does not seem as confident.

James Vowles, chief strategist at Silver Arrows, elaborated on the reasons behind it and said:

"It's hard to predict before we get there, but I don't think we'll be as competitive as last weekend, it won't be much different, but a small step back is possible. I also expect Ferrari to be closer than it was in Mexico. Yes, the circuit is higher than normal with about 700 meters above sea level, but the track layout is of course also a factor. We function well on tracks with a lot of high downforce and that is not quite the case in Brazil."

The 2022 Brazillian Grand Prix goes live from the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13th.

Toto Wolff ranks a win in 2022 higher than P2 in the constructors' championship for Mercedes

Coming off of an era of dominance, Mercedes has been one team that has not been happy with its performance in the 2022 F1 season. Despite challenging for P2 in the constructors' title with two rounds to go, the Brackley-based outfit seems to be aiming for the top spot on the podium once again.

Team principal Toto Wolff himself admitted in reports to the media that he would prefer a win this year rather than a runner-up spot in the constructors, saying:

"A win, the win would prove that our car is back in the fight for wins, (Finishing) P2 could also be because others just dropped the ball, and you are scoring more points."

Watch Mercedes try and get to the top step of the podium this year at the upcoming Brazillian GP.

