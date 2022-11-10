Mercedes driver admits FIA's rule change helped team escape porpoising

Mercedes driver George Russell claims the FIA's Technical Directive ahead of the 2022 Belgian GP nearly eliminated porpoising in the W13. The team struggled with immense bouncing in the first half of the season and has since improved their form considerably.

Several teams experienced porpoising issues with their cars after the sport introduced new regulatory changes ahead of the 2022 season. However, bouncing was likely going to cause major accidents or health risks. The FIA thus decided to introduce a technical directive that reduced vertical oscillations made by the floors of the cars.

George Russell claimed the TD has nearly solved his team's bouncing problems. He is further convinced the proposed changes for the 2023 season will completely eliminate them.

The Mercedes driver said:

"I think it almost has disappeared. I think the couple of small rule changes that were implemented by the FIA definitely helped, and the changes into next year by raising the floor edge, we're almost 100% sure that will take porpoising out of the equation totally."

Rather surprisingly, the young driver claimed to not remember what porpoising feels like. His claim showcases just how much progress the Silver Arrows have made in 2022. He added:

"It's funny, there was once a time that I forgot what a race car felt like not to have porpoising and now, to be honest, I forgot what it does feel like to have porpoising."

Mercedes is now only a couple of tenths behind Red Bull, claims team engineer

Mercedes engineer and chief strategist James Vowles claimed his team is now only a couple of tenths behind Red Bull in 2022. However, the German team is still searching for their first win of the season.

Vowles said:

"I think it varies per circuit, but we are not far from Ferrari anymore. In Mexico, we were even in favor of it. However, Red Bull is still ahead of us. I don't think it's three tenths like we saw in qualifying, but it will be a couple of tenths in the next races."

Mercedes have come close to challenging the 2022 constructors' champions in recent races but often dropped off badly toward the end of the race. Lewis Hamilton seemed to be able to stay in contention for the lead against Max Verstappen in Mexico. However, the Dutchman breezed his way to victory after Mercedes went with the wrong tire choice for the Briton.

As it stands, a first win of 2022 is still the German team's goal for the remainder of the season.

