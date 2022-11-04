Mercedes how far behind Red Bull or Ferrari? Team engineer speaks up

Mercedes engineer and chief strategist James Vowles claims his team is now only a couple of tenths behind Red Bull in 2022. The German team is still searching for their first win of the season.

James Vowles claims his team's gap to Red Bull is now down to a tenth or two. He said:

"I think it varies per circuit, but we are not far from Ferrari anymore. In Mexico, we were even in favor of it. However, Red Bull is still ahead of us. I don't think it's three-tenths like we saw in qualifying, but it will be a couple of tenths in the next races."

The Silver Arrows' fall from grace is now more than well-known in the F1 world. The team, however, is making the gap up to the Austrian team by a huge margin through their car development program. The constructors' championship-winning team is chasing their first win of the season, but it has been no cigar for the Brackley-based squad. Lewis Hamilton seemed to be able to stay in contention for the lead against Max Verstappen in Mexico, but the Dutchman breezed his way to victory after Mercedes went with the wrong tire choice for the Briton.

Lewis Hamilton claims his Mercedes car felt the best in Mexico

Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes' 2022 F1 Mexican GP performance was their best this season. The Briton felt his car was at its best at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit, compared to other tracks this season.

Speaking at a post-race press conference in Mexico City, Hamilton said:

"Yeah, it's so, so many positives, to take from this weekend. And, yeah, this is definitely the most competitive and the best the car has felt all year – and that is truly down to the amazing work from all the women and men back at the factory, who have just been doing such an amazing job. And not giving up. I think it's just been a real showing of resilience, and perseverance. And I'm so happy to be kind of back in that fight. We saw in the last race, kind of, almost having a chance to win. And I don't know what the car will be like in these next races. I'm hoping in Brazil, something special may come of it. But we'll see."

Hamilton now has only two races to maintain his record of winning a race in every F1 season he has participated in, putting immense pressure on the Mercedes driver. If his career stats are anything to go by, it is clear that the seven-time world champion knows how to deal very well with pressure of all kinds.

