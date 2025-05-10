Mercedes driver banned by the team from a specific activity

Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas has been banned from doing free climbing as it involves a significant risk of injury. However, the Finnish driver is least concerned, as he isn't interested in that activity anymore.

Bottas, who raced for the Silver Arrows from 2017 to 2021, reunited with the team earlier this year. He was roped in as reserve driver, replacing outgoing Mick Schumacher.

While the Finnish driver's F1 dream isn't over, he continued to play a crucial role for Mercedes as reserve driver, conducting simulator and other tests. Interestingly, as a safety measure, Bottas is banned from doing a few dangerous outdoor activities.

In conversation with Autosport Magazine, the reserve driver recalled his off-season rendezvous.

"This year, I was really chasing the sun over winter. The most fun probably was swimming with sea lions and dolphins in South Australia, in a place called Baird Bay—properly getting to touch them, being within one meter. That was pretty unreal. The night before, there was a shark attack in the region. And, in my head, sea lions are shark food. So, I was a bit nervous, but I’m glad I did it," he said.

Valtteri Bottas further revealed that Mercedes had banned him from doing certain risk-involving activities, such as free climbing, which involves climbing without ropes or safety gear.

“I think that would still be okay, but it really depends on the team. There are still some things that I’m banned from doing, like free climbing, which I wouldn’t do anyway."

It's not new in F1 that teams restrict their drivers from participating in anything that involves a serious risk of injury. A lot of drivers were reportedly banned from skiing after Michael Schumacher's near-fatal accident in 2013.

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas reacts to Cadillac link

Cadillac has been approved as the 11th entrant in Formula 1 beginning with the 2026 season. While the team is yet to announce its drivers' lineup, names like Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, and Mick Schumacher are reportedly on its wish list.

Meanwhile, Bottas reacted to the rumors and said (via Top Gear):

“My aim is to be racing again. So that means I’ve got to be aware of what is happening [in the driver market]. I still feel like I definitely have a few years in me and more to give to the sport. That’s my feeling. Cadillac is a new team joining the sport, which is exciting. What would be motivating for me is to get into a project, you know? Commit to X amount of years with clear targets. That's what I need at this point."

Bottas also added that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff will give him blessings if he wishes to join the grid in 2026 with any other team.

