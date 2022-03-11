"Nothing political" - Mercedes driver confirms he messaged former Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin

Mercedes driver George Russell confirmed that he messaged former Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin after the latter's acrimonious departure from the sport.

The Russian's contract with the American team was terminated days after Russian President Vladimir Putin began an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. His father, billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, is alleged to be a member of Putin's inner circle. The father-son duo have since been sanctioned by the EU in light of recent events.

Speaking to the media about Mazepin, once upon a time a team-mate in F3, the new Mercedes man said:

“There was absolutely nothing political. I think all of our views, of what is going on in the world, are absolutely united. But obviously for Nikita [Mazepin], I’ve known him personally for a very long time. I was team-mates with him.”

Russell went on to add, saying:

“Obviously, regardless of his background, he is a driver who has dreamt of Formula 1 his whole career and reached it. Now that dream has disappeared for the obvious reasons. I just said ‘Keep you chin up’, as simple as that. Nothing political in it. Just personal.”

Meanwhile, Mazepin and his father's company Uralkali are seeking reparations from Haas F1 after their sponsorship deal with the American team was severed.

Nikita Mazepin merits to be in F1, according to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes Nikita Mazepin merits to be in F1 and can drive.

During an interview with Bloomberg TV, the 50-year-old Austrian spoke on the Russian's struggles after being cut from the Haas F1 team. Wolff said:

“I’m in two minds because for Nikita [Mazepin] himself he is a guy that merits to be in Formula 1, he can drive. I think as an athlete himself it is difficult but, in a way, to support the robust sanctions that have been implemented, you can understand why it could go in either direction.”

While it may not be an opinion that is equivocally embraced by the F1 community, it is the one Wolff is sticking by.

Meanwhile, Mazepin has announced his plans to start a foundation to support all athletes that are denied a chance to participate in top-level sports.

