Nikita Mazepin's woes continue; father-son duo now sanctioned by the EU

Recently sacked Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin and his father Dmitry Mazepin have been added to the list of Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the European Union. The EU added that the father-and-son duo has been sanctioned due to their proximity to the Russian president and establishment.

Flagging Nikita Mazepin’s name in the list, the EU statement said:

“He is a natural person associated with a leading businessperson (his father) involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the Government of the Russian Federation, which is responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilisation of Ukraine.”

While Mazepin did a tell-all conference expressing his dissatisfaction with the Haas team’s decision to replace him, the EU released a statement listing him on the list of sanctioned businessmen. The former Haas driver is the 732nd Russian to be sanctioned and his father is the 723rd name on the list.

Explaining the reason for sanctioning the driver's father, the EU statement said:

“Dmitry Arkadievich Mazepin is the owner and CEO of the mineral fertiliser company Uralchem. Dmitry Arkadievich Mazepin is thus involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the Government of the Russian Federation, which is responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilisation of Ukraine.”

Uralchem, which owns Haas' former sponsor Uralkali, is a major source of income for the Russian economy that is funding the war in Ukraine, according to the EU statement. The EU also noted that Uralchem was the largest producer of Ammonium Nitrate, making it one of the largest contributors to Russian revenue, and therefore both Mazepin’s connection to the economic sector made them worthy of the sanctions.

Nikita Mazepin's father met with Russian president on day of the driver's sacking

According to an EU sanctions statement listing Nikita Mazepin, the Russian driver's father met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the day he lost his F1 drive. The statement explained Dmitry Mazepin’s proximity to Putin, stating that the Haas driver’s father was among 36 businessmen who met with the President last month.

Describing Mazepin’s proximity to Putin, the EU statement said:

“On 24th February 2022, in the aftermath of the initial stages of Russian aggression against Ukraine, Dmitry Arkadievich Mazepin, along with other 36 business people, met with President Vladimir Putin and other members of the Russian government to discuss the impact of the course of action in the wake of Western sanctions. The fact that he was invited to attend this meeting shows that he is a member of the closest circle of Vladimir Putin and that he is supporting or implementing actions or policies.”

Stating Mazepin’s involvement in the Russian establishment’s discussion over aggression in Ukraine, the EU naturally flagged him as a person associated with the government and supporter of the actions against Ukraine. The 36 individuals who met with Putin were called to discuss the impact of the western sanctions on Russia. The financial sanctions further add to Nikita Mazepin’s financial woes and nullify the purpose of his conference earlier in the day.

