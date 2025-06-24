Mercedes driver emerges as a leading candidate to spearhead Cadillac's F1 debut in 2026: Reports

Cadillac is reportedly eyeing Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas to spearhead their attack in 2026. The American F1 team is all set to make their debut in Formula 1 next year as the 11th team, and they have shown ample interest in the Finnish driver.

Ad

According to a recent report by Autosport, the senior figures of the Cadillac team will be present at the upcoming British GP at Silverstone, regarded as the home race of Mercedes. Graeme Lowdon and Dan Towriss, the head of TWG, the parents' group that managed Cadillac and its F1 operations, are due to be in attendance.

As per paddock chatters, Lowdon and Towriss will negotiate with the drivers with whom they have set their interests, and move forward to sign them within a few weeks. The top name that has come out as the team's first driver is Valtteri Bottas.

Ad

Trending

Bottas is the third and reserve driver for Mercedes, who rejoined the team this season. He left Brackley at the end of the 2021 season, after Mercedes brought in George Russell. The Finnish driver then raced for three years at Kick Sauber, formerly Alfa Romeo.

After Sauber parted ways with Bottas, he returned to Toto Wolff's team in the role behind Russell and Kimi Raikkonnen. As things stand, he could be on his way to return with the new American team next year.

Ad

Moreover, Bottas' latest social media post, where he teased the fans with a video related to Cadillac, also left the fans in a frenzy. In a nutshell, Bottas' return to F1 might be on the cards, amid Cadillac's lack of interest regarding Daniel Ricciardo.

Cadillac eyes Sergio Perez as Mercedes driver's teammate in 2026

According to a report by Autosport, the top brass of Cadillac has its eyes set on Sergio Perez, the former Mexican driver. Perez is currently going through a sabbatical after the Austrian team sacked him last year, owing to his underperformance.

Ad

Sergio Pérez of Mexico, driver of Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula One Team, on track in action during the F1 race, Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

The reports revealed that Perez could be the one to partner Bottas as he comes with decades of experience in Formula 1. Besides Red Bull, he also raced for McLaren, Sauber, and Force India. On top of that, Perez is the most popular racing driver in both American continents, especially in South America.

As a result, his addition to the team that is based in North America could be an interesting one, given his experience and popularity. However, Cadillac is yet to announce its drivers, especially the second driver, as the talks for the second seat could extend into September this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More