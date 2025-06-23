Valtteri Bottas triggers Cadillac rumors with cryptic video

Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas shared a hilarious video on his social media amid rumors of him driving for the Cadillac F1 team for the 2026 season. The American outfit will enter the sport next year as the 11th team on the grid and is currently looking to recruit drivers for their two free seats.

Bottas, who has driven for Williams F1, Mercedes, and Kick Sauber in his decade-long career in the sport, has been heavily linked with the team alongside the likes of former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich.

Amid the rumors, Valtteri Bottas shared a cryptic video with a Cadillac road car and could be seen opening the door to see two free seats. When he was asked if he would like to sit in the car, he declined the offer saying 'not yet'. However, when he shared the video on his social media platform X, he wrote:

"Do we like this seat?"

The Finnish driver has been serving as the reserve driver of the German team after he returned to the outfit at the start of the 2025 season following his three-year stint with Sauber.

Valtteri Bottas comments on potentially driving for Cadillac F1

Valtteri Bottas stated that he believed the Cadillac F1 was an "interesting project" as it was completely new and had the outfit starting from ground zero in the sport.

Speaking with F1.com, the 10-time F1 race winner reflected on the subject and said:

“I don’t think they’re in a massive rush. They’ve been very, very busy on trying to get a car on the grid for next year. I think they have a few drivers on the list. I would imagine my experience will help because now I’ve raced in three different teams, with one of the teams [that] had mega success. With Williams as well, [we] had some great results, so I hope I’m in a good position."

“For me, I actually see a very interesting project, something new to F1, an American team with maybe a different view to the sport. If I would be there as a driver, it would be actually very interesting because you can start from scratch. The team starts from zero. You could actually make a big influence on certain things, which direction to go, and that would be very motivating and rewarding when the success comes."

The American team have also been linked with Sergio Perez and Mick Schumacher, and it remains to be seen if they will go with experience or youth, or a possible mix of both for their debut season in the sport.

Valtteri Bottas is managed by Mercedes team principal and co-owner Toto Wolff and would hope that the latter's influence could help him land the seat.

