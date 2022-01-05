Mercedes drop yet another teaser for F1 2022 car, fans erupt

Mercedes have dropped yet another teaser for their 2022 F1 car, sending fans into a frenzy. In a social media post on Instagram and Twitter, the German manufacturer teased the front wing design of the upcoming W13 F1 car.

The Brackley-based team won their eighth constructors' trophy in a row despite losing out to Red Bull in the drivers' trophy for the 2021 F1 season. Since then, the team has been actively teasing their upcoming W13 F1 car in various social media posts. The most recent of such posts shows the front wing design of the highly anticipated car.

It is, however, uncertain whether the design is the final version of the wing we will see on the 2022 car. Many fans are speculating it is just a pre-render with no place in reality. It is also unclear as to what color the new car is going to be, with ardent fans on either side of the fence.

The world championship-winning German team teased another rendering of the upcoming car on the 1st of January. Fans, however, remained unsure of the real-life design of the highly awaited W13.

Former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas claims 2022 cars feel roughly the same

Now-former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas had the opportunity to test the 2022 F1 cars in the simulator. He claimed they felt "roughly the same" despite several regulatory changes being introduced to the sport in 2022. Speaking about the feel of the cars, the Finn said:

“At least at the time, it seemed like the cars were a bit out of whack. Normal in terms of downforce. But the overall feeling, at least from the sim, wasn’t that different. We can’t simulate other cars chasing on the track and things like that, but it’s not much different. Maybe they have a little less downforce, but like I said, that will change.”

Drivers, however, are yet to drive the new cars in the real world. They are likely to change their opinions as and when they do.

Meanwhile, George Russell is set to replace Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes and will star alongside Lewis Hamilton in hopes of challenging Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

