Mercedes have an emotional message for fans ahead of upcoming holiday season

Mercedes have shared an emotional message with fans for the support they have had all season. The German squad had their worst Formula 1 season since 2012 as the car was just not up to the mark and capable of fighting for the title this season.

As a result, the Brackley-based team could only score one pole position and one win all season and finished the season P3 in the constructors' championship. Throughout the season, however, Mercedes fans have stuck together with the team. It was this support that the team attributed to the comeback they had in the latter stages of the season when they picked up their first 1-2 finish of the season.

In a message shared on the team's social media, Mercedes thanked the fans for the support they had all season and were looking forward to bouncing back next season. The message shared by the team read:

"To our Mercedes-AMG family, 2022 has been a challenging year for us. A rollercoaster of emotion, which we know you've felt just as strongly as we have. Through the incredible highs and crushing lows, you've been right there with us, to celebrate the good moments and pick us up after the ones that haven't gone our way. This year, your support has been more important than ever before, reminding us to never give up and to keep pushing until we're back at the top once again. While the hard work continues at the factories, this time of year does allow us a moment to pause and reflect on the past 12 months. We hope you are able to do the same over the holidays and spend time with your nearest and dearest. Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year. Your team, Mercedes."

Can Mercedes bounce back next season?

The German squad have shown an impressive ability to bounce back from the adversity they faced early in the season when they were clearly the third-fastest car on the grid. However, as the season progressed, the team closed down the gap to Ferrari and in many races, they were quicker than the Italian squad.

Next season, with both Ferrari and Red Bull expected to have lesser windtunnel time, the German team should be able to continue on their growth trajectory and put together a stronger fight next season. It should not be a surprise if we end up with a title battle between Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell.

