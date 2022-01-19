Mercedes facing crucial challenges with 2022 F1 car, according to reports

The Mercedes F1 team will face a peculiar challenge, according to reports from the Motorsport Network’s Italian edition. The website reported that the new F1 cars will have shortened wheel-base, which Mercedes can’t afford on their car design which might result in a significant loss of downforce.

Explaining the technicalities in the regulations that will affect the Mercedes W13E, the Italian publication said:

“The FIA regulations require a wheelbase between 3,400 and 3,600 millimeters: the maximum wheelbase is about 17 cm shorter than the 2021 car, but one of the challenges of the ground-effect cars will be precisely to find the right distance between the wheels.”

According to Motorsport Italy reports, the eight-time world champions have reached their maximum in terms of the length of the wheelbase. For the Silver Arrows W13 E, a shortened chassis coupled with ballast will mean a significant loss of downforce.

Explaining the wheelbase and transients, the Italian edition of the Motorsport Network reported:

“A short wheelbase favors an agile car in transients and with a tendency to reach a minimum weight of 793 kg (43 kg more than last year!), With a little ballast, but there is no doubt that a little surface is given up. of the Venturi tubes and, therefore, you pay in terms of downforce.The difficulty will lie in finding the right compromise.”

The publication believes the reigning champions will opt for a long wheel-based chassis to balance the agility of their cars and transients. The pecking order in terms of the team's performances in the 2022 season will rely heavily on the development of the car over the course of the season.

The 2021 preseason test witnessed the Silver Arrows squad struggle with both setups due to regulation introduced for a reduced floor and the reliability of their engine.

Mercedes announced the launch date of their 2022 F1 challenger

The Silver Arrows team have announced that they will be unveiling their 2022 F1 challenger, the W13 E, on February 18, 2022. The Brackley-based team will be launching their car at a digital event in Silverstone, which will be followed by shakedown laps around the circuit.

