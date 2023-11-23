Mercedes and Ferrari bosses Toto Wolff and Fred Vasseur summoned by stewards for 'certain language' during Las Vegas GP press conference"

As Mercedes and Ferrari head into the season finale in Abu Dhabi with a four-point difference between them in the standings, Toto Wolff and Fred Vasseur have been slapped with formal warnings by the stewards.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Ferrari Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur are required to report to the stewards on Thursday as a result of 'certain language' used at the press conference at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The official statement from the stewards read:

“The Stewards of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, having received a report from the FIA Media Delegate concerning the use of certain language at the FIA Press Conference in Las Vegas on 16 November, in view of the inability to conduct a hearing last Sunday morning, delegated their authority to the Stewards of the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix."

“Accordingly the Stewards of the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix require the Team Principal of Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team to attend a Hearing in the Stewards Room, Yas Marina Circuit, at 1700 hrs Thursday 23 November 2023. The purpose of the Hearing will be to determine if there is a breach of Article 12.2.1.f of the FIA International Sporting Code and if so, what if any action should follow."

What did Mercedes and Ferrari bosses say during the Las Vegas GP press conference?

The lead-up to Saturday's race in Vegas was frantic. The first practice session of the weekend saw Carlos Sainz bring his Ferrari to a stop after colliding with a manhole cover less than 10 minutes into the race.

This didn't sit well with Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur, who was visibly distraught at the organizers. He said during the press conference:

"We f**ked up the session for Carlos. We won’t be part of FP2 for sure... I think it’s just unacceptable for F1 today."

Meanwhile, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff went all out on a member of the media during the press conference when the latter labeled the Carlos Sainz incident as a “black eye” for F1. Wolff said:

"That is not a black eye. This is nothing!"

He continued:

“It’s completely ridiculous! Completely ridiculous, FP1, how can you even dare try to talk bad about an event that sets the new standards to everything? And then you’re speaking about a f***ing drain cover that’s been undone. That has happened before! That’s nothing, it’s FP1!"

“Give credit to the people that have set up this grand prix, that have made this sport much bigger than it ever was. Have you ever spoken good about someone and written a good word? You should about all these people that have been out here. Liberty has done an awesome job and just because in FP1 a drain cover has become undone, we shouldn’t be moaning."

It remains to be seen if either Wolff or Vasseur are penalized for their inappropriate language during the Las Vegas GP press conference.