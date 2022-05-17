Mercedes' George Russell believes F1 'shouldn’t have a driver on the grid just because of their nationality'

Mercedes' George Russell believes F1 shouldn't allow drivers to participate solely based on their nationality. The Briton claims the sport should be merit-based only, giving talented drivers a shot at the pinnacle of single-seater racing.

It is no secret that popular drivers generate huge amounts of interest from their home fans, with Max Verstappen being a prime example of this phenomenon. The 2021 Dutch Grand Prix was a massive success for the sport due to the 'Orange Army' that supported the Dutchman with exuberant enthusiasm. Given the sport's rapidly-growing popularity in the US, many have called for American participation in F1, with Red Bull's Christian Horner also claiming that 'it is only a matter of time' before we see an American world champion.

George Russell, however, feels it is a compromise for the integrity of the sport to have drivers on the grid purely based on their nationality. The driver spoke about the matter ahead of the 2022 Miami GP, saying:

“I’ve not really had any experience with American drivers. Not that I can really remember. Maybe there was one or two when we were going through karting. I think Formula 1 is the pinnacle of the sport. And we shouldn’t have a driver on the grid just because of their nationality. We should have the best drivers earning their right to be here and proving them themselves when they’re here. So I think we don’t live in a perfect world but this is the pinnacle and it needs to stay like that.”

The Briton continued on the topic, claiming it is important to have only the best of drivers regardless of nationality. He said:

“We have the best engineers, we have the best everything here, we go to the best places and that needs to filter down to the drivers as well. And when you’ve got the best, often the show becomes even better. So yeah, I’d say that’s where I stand on that.”

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz agrees with George Russell

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 Crossing the line P5 after starting P12 @GeorgeRussell63



This time last weekCrossing the line P5 after starting P12 This time last week 💪 Crossing the line P5 after starting P12 👏 @GeorgeRussell63 https://t.co/1xS0aYqwBz

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz agreed with George Russell's take on the matter, claiming the sport should welcome only drivers who are worthy of being there. The Spaniard added, saying:

“I think what George [Russell] says describes it very well. I think Formula 1 is… We welcome anyone that is a top level driver, you know, and if that is American, then so be it. I don’t think you need to look into nationalities, you need to look at talent. And yeah, I’m sure if there’s one guy out there that has the talent to be in Formula 1, he will get here and we will welcome him racing, and race him hard and have fun.”

George Russell currently stands fourth in the drivers' standings, six points clear of Carlos Sainz despite struggling with the W13's immense porpoising problem. The Briton has finished in the top five in every race so far in 2022, showcasing his amazing talent even while up against Lewis Hamilton as his teammate. With both teams expected to bring upgrade packages to the 2022 F1 Spanish GP, only time will tell if the two drivers can somehow find their way to the top of the standings.

Edited by Anurag C