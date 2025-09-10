Mercedes Insider reveals reason behind Kimi Antonelli’s disastrous Monza start

Mercedes' deputy technical director, Simone Resta, revealed why Kimi Antonelli had a poor start at the 2025 Italian Grand Prix. Speaking about this, Resta stated that the Italian driver had a misjudged clutch application, which caused him to drop from P6 to P10 by the end of Turn 1 at Monza.

After a formidable qualifying session on Saturday, Antonelli qualified in P6. However, his efforts went to vain after the Mercedes driver failed to have a perfect start and lost four positions within Turn 1. The loss was so huge that he failed to improve much in the race and came home in P9.

As Antonelli had a poor start, Resta, the deputy technical director of the German F1 team, explained why he had a poor start. Speaking about this, Resta, who was answering the fans' questions on the Mercedes' Akkodis show recently, opened up about it. Here's what he said:

"Essentially, Kimi after a quite consistent sequence of start practice, he wasn't able to go right on the target in terms of clutch position and that essentially created a lot of spin in the first phase of the start, in the position, in P10."

Antonelli's teammate, George Russell, had a formidable day as the British driver started his race from P5 and came home in the same position. Altogether, Mercedes had an underwhelming weekend at Monza, a track that was Kimi Antonelli's home race.

Currently, they are in P3 in the Constructors' Championship with 260 points, and Ferrari for P2 by 20 points. McLaren are leading the championship with 617 points, and is the favorite to defend its title.

Kimi Antonelli let his feelings known after an underwhelming weekend

Kimi Antonelli shared his thoughts after he failed to make amends at his home race. Speaking about how he failed to have a good start and end his race in a good position, here's what he said in the post-race interview:

Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy drives the (12) Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team F1 W16 E Performance Mercedes during the free practice of the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia 2025 in Monza, Italy - Source: Getty

"It's my first full weekend and there are many things I need to learn. I made mistakes, but I know what I need to improve on.” (via Sky Sports F1)

After 16 races and three Sprints, Kimi Antonelli is in P8 of the Drivers' Championship with 66 points. His teammate, George Russell, is in P4 with 194 points. McLaren's Oscar Piastri is leading the championship with 324 points.

Kimi Antonelli joined Mercedes this year and replaced Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton. Antonelli, in his rookie season, struggled to get going when compared to his teammate, Russell, but his team principal, Toto Wolff, has full faith in the young rookie driver.

