Mercedes and McLaren set to launch 2024 F1 challengers on Valentine's Day - Reports

Mercedes and McLaren are reportedly set to launch their 2024 F1 challengers on Valentine's Day, February 14, two weeks prior to the season opener in Bahrain.

As per a report from Motorsport.com Italia, Mercedes and McLaren have chosen the day for the unveiling of their cars. While those in love usually cherish this day, it's set to become particularly special for Formula 1 enthusiasts due to the simultaneous launches by these two teams.

The two British-based constructors will face a pivotal year next season as they hope to catch up with Red Bull. Mercedes will take on the challenge after finishing second in the constructors standings last season, following a close battle with rivals Ferrari.

The Brackley-based outfit is fully immersed in the development of the W15, aiming to reclaim its former glory. With just one victory across the past two seasons, the Silver Arrows are banking on the W15 to reignite their success and put them on the upward trajectory.

Meanwhile, McLaren will be hoping to continue their momentum from the second half of the season into 2024. Despite having a nightmare start to their 2023 season, the Woking-based outfit introduced game-changing upgrades, which propelled the team to fourth in the standings.

Their 2024 challenger will be named MCL37, as their 2023 car commemorated the team's 60th anniversary. It is expected to return to its regular nomenclature next season.

Earlier, Ferrari had confirmed the launch of their car on February 13. Additionally, Sauber and Williams are set to reveal their cars on the same day, February 5.

Former Mercedes driver admits to being "in denial" for five years

Following 2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg's shock retirement from the sport, Valtteri Bottas was teamed up alongside Lewis Hamilton for five years at Mercedes.

The Finn recently revealed that he was in a state of "denial", during his time with the Silver Arrows, and only accepted the harsh reality in his final year with the team, when he was announced to be replaced by George Russell. He recently told motorsport.com:

“You have to be in denial. I was in denial for almost five years because every year, I wanted to get back to the season and then fight for the title and I had to believe in myself.

“It was only when I knew that I was leaving the team then that I noticed that I was a bit more fine with certain things. I was allowing to accept some of those kind of things. So, for sure, in your career, you go through those kind of things…"

Bottas added:

“With Lewis, only in the last year could I accept to myself that in equal machinery over a period of a full season, I really struggled to beat him and that he's probably better in certain areas. As a racing driver, to admit that to yourself, is hard.”

During his time at Mercedes, Bottas racked up 10 wins, while Hamilton won 50 races and four titles in the same period. The Finn left the team following the 2021 season, joining Sauber the next season.