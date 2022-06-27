Mercedes is 'still miles away' from Red Bull and Ferrari, says Nico Rosberg ahead of 2022 F1 British GP

Mercedes is still miles away from competing with the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari, according to former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg.

The Silver Arrows' dominance at the Silverstone Circuit in recent years has been well documented, with seven of Lewis Hamilton's eight wins at the track coming with Mercedes in the last eight races.

That dominance, however, has diminished in 2022 with F1 regulatory changes for 2022 and beyond. Nico Rosberg, the only man to deny Lewis Hamilton a world title in equal machinery, shared his thoughts on the Sky Sports F1 program Any Driven Monday ahead of the 2022 F1 British GP. When asked about Mercedes' chances this coming weekend, the German said:

“No they can’t win, no way. They’re still too far away from performance of Ferrari and Red Bull. They’re still miles away.”

Mercedes technical director Mike Elliot has confirmed that the W13 will be getting some upgrades to improve performance and push their car forward at the British GP. In a video shared on the team's social media, the British engineer said:

“We will be bringing new bits to Silverstone, we will be trying to push the car forward, trying to get some pace from the car we’ve got or from the package we’ve got as well as the new bits we are going to add to it.”

However, even Elliot admitted that the reigning Constructors' World Champions are not at the same level as their competitors this season. Elliot went on to add:

“I think at the same time though we have to be honest with ourselves and say that at the moment we are just a little bit behind those front runners in Ferrari and Red Bull. And in a normal race I think it is going to be tough.”

Mercedes technical director upbeat about team's chances at 2022 F1 British GP

Despite their obvious struggles in the ongoing F1 season, Mercedes' technical director Mike Elliot believes that the team can put on a good show for the fans at the 2022 F1 British GP.

Speaking in the aforementioned video on Mecedes' social media handles, Elliot said:

“I think Silverstone will be a circuit that suits us a little bit better, like Barcelona did, but maybe it will be just a little bit difficult. Whatever happens we will push as hard as we can. Our drivers will push as hard as we can because we want to get back to winning. We want to win for the team, we definitely want to win and we want to win for you, the fans, so let’s see what happens.”

With two British drivers making up its line-up, the need for the German team to have a strong weekend at Silverstone is of utmost importance.

Heading into the 2022 F1 British GP weekend, Mercedes is P3 in the World Constructors' Championship standings with 188 points, and has yet to record a finish higher than third so far this season.

