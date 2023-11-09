Mercedes reserve F1 driver Mick Schumacher admits he does not 'value' Formula E experience

Mick Schumacher has dismissed Formula E as an option outside of F1 despite not having a seat in the latter. The German driver revealed that he does not "value" the experience of the all-electric series.

Since he signed with Mercedes as their reserve driver, Schumacher has been out of the racing action in F1. With almost all the lineups for the 2024 F1 season finalised, his chances of returning to the grid have lessened further.

Despite the meagre chances of getting back to F1 anytime soon, Schumacher has ruled out Formula E as an option.

"Would I value an experience in Formula E? I’ll be very honest with you and tell you, 'no'," Tuttomotoriweb.it quoted.

Mick Schumacher added that he prefers motor racing with petrol and classic engines more than the electrical stuff in Formula E.

"I like engines. I like petrol, so definitely not that. Who knows what awaits us in the future? Who knows, maybe by driving it I could even change my expectations.

“I like old school cars, V8, smell, and everything else. That’s what interests me."

Alpine Motorsport's vice president impressed by Mick Schumacher

Although there is currently no speculation of the German switching sports, he did test Alpine's WEC Hypercar in Jerez earlier. Bruno Famin, Alpine Motorsport's vice president, was rather impressed with him.

Nothing so far has been decided, but WEC could prove to be Mick Schumacher's next move if he does not get a seat in F1 in the upcoming season as well. This will not only help him stay in racing, but also assist him in gaining experience from other motorsports as well. PlanetF1 quoted Famin as saying:

"Mick tested the car in Jerez. We were very happy with his performance, his global performance, how he was with the team and I think he was happy too.

"That means that we can still discuss about trying to do something next year together. But here we are only [at this stage]."

Even though Schumacher has largely been involved only in single-seater series, Famin is confident that he would prove to be fast and successful if he signs with them for WEC events.

"Of course, Mick has been a pure single-seater driver so far, but he is a very fast and clever boy. I am sure he has all the skills to become a good long-distance driver because he is a good driver.

"So there’s no reason why he can’t be successful if something happens between us."

Mick Schumacher could turn out to be a fine prospect for WEC whilst performing his duties as Mercedes' third driver in Formula 1.