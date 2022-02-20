"Something that is actually going to survive on track" – Mercedes explains challenges of creating new car

Mercedes technical director Mike Elliot has confessed that the team has had to overcome multiple challenges in their pursuit to develop and deliver the new car for the 2022 season.

Following the launch event of their new car, Elliot was asked about the obstacles the team faced. He said:

“I think the reality is the biggest change is the aerodynamic rule change and so it is trying to understand what that means to us, what changes in the flow features and how we can recover that, how can we produce the best car we possibly can in that world?”

The Silver Arrows have reportedly been working non-stop to make the new Mercedes AMG F1 W13 E Performance and keep it in accordance with the new F1 regulations put in place. He went on to add:

“When you do that, you are then looking at every other opportunity you can get. You are looking at how you can package things so we can get that aerodynamic performance we want and it takes a massive team effort.”

Lewis Hamilton 'incredibly proud' of Mercedes effort and focus going into F1 2022 season

Lewis Hamilton feels 'incredibly proud' of all the hard work that has been put into making the new W13. The 37-year-old was full of praise for everyone back at Brackley and Brixworth during the launch event of their new car. He said:

“Well, with all due respect, you won’t know because there’s over 2000 people who work the craziest hours to put these things together. I mean, this huge floor that we have this year. I was just told that the amount of hours it takes to put this floor together will blow your mind. It’s hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of hours just into building a floor. So, incredibly proud of everyone as always and just to see everyone so focused year on year.”

Meanwhile, team principal Toto Wolff has claimed that the team has no complacency or sense of entitlement going into the new season. Despite winning eight constructors' titles in a row, the Silver Arrows are starting a new era from zero.

