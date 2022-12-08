Mercedes' Toto Wolff reveals reason why there won't be a team principals' dinner like the one drivers had for Sebastian Vettel

Back in 2020, Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff revealed why all 10 team principals can't sit down and have a pleasant dinner with each other. After a wholesome meeting with all 20 drivers before the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP was seen, many were curious about a possible team boss dinner.

During an old interview with the Beyond the Grid podcast, Toto Wolff revealed how he invited all 10 team principals to dinner. Unfortunately, the dinner didn't go too pleasantly as some started quarreling about the sport and the incidents. Toto Wolf said:

“I think it was Friday or Saturday night and then they all started fighting with each other so it was pretty unpleasant. So I didn’t invite any afterwards anymore. Or when I did, only one or two of them.”

Similar to Toto Wolff, Christian Horner also expressed the same feeling when asked about the team principals' get-together. At a charity event at Red Bull's factory, he simply said one line on whether team bosses should sit down for an informal dinner as the drivers did. The Red Bull team principal said:

“Unfortunately, the same amount of love isn’t shared around the team principals as the drivers.”

It might be surprising to some fans that the team principals have an equal amount of grit and rivalry between each other, even more so than the drivers.

Additionally, the fierce competition between Mercedes and Red Bull in the 2021 F1 season must've soured the relationship between Wolff and Horner. It might also play a small role in the informal gathering not happening between team bosses.

Mercedes and Ferrari take part in winter tests to get ahead of Red Bull next season

After a tough 2022 F1 season, both Mercedes and Ferrari will be aiming high and working hard for next season to challenge Red Bull. Along with more wind tunnel time, both teams are already enrolled to do winter tests with Pirelli. The Italian tire manufacturers will be bringing in new tire compounds that will further improve racing.

While Ferrari have already done loads of testing in Maranello a few days ago, Mercedes will soon be doing their tests in February at Paul Ricard. Apart from the frontrunners, Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri, and Aston Martin are also taking part in the winter testing.

Some teams have not responded to the contract for testing given by Pirelli. These include Red Bull, McLaren, Williams, Haas, and Alpine. All in all, next season will be quite fascinating to watch as the teams have already started working towards it.

