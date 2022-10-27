Mexican Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

After a gripping race in Austin, F1 is heading south of the American border for the 2022 F1 Mexican GP. While both titles have now been decided, the race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez could be a memorable one for all the fans of the sport.

Red Bull will come into the race on the back of their first double-world title sweep since 2013 and they might not be done just yet.

Sergio Perez took on fresh PU components last week and could be ready to take charge for the Bulls this weekend. In 22 previous editions of the F1 Mexican GP, the race has never been won by a Mexican and this year could see that particular record fall. His teammate Max Verstappen just equaled the record for most wins in a single season and could be on the cusp of setting a new one altogether.

Ferrari will be looking to try and ensure P2 in the World Drivers' Championship for Charles Leclerc, who is locked in an intense battle with local hero Sergio Perez. The pair are separated by two points as things stand going into the race.

Mercedes came close to a win last weekend, only for Lewis Hamilton to be trounced by Max Verstappen and their search for a first win of the current F1 campaign continues.

Alpine and McLaren's heated battle for P4 in the Constructors Standings in the 2022 F1 season continues after both teams only had one car each, finishing in the top 10 at the Circuit of the Americas.

With so many narratives playing out, it will be interesting to see how the elements impact the race in the high-altitude of Mexico City. So, what sort of weather can we expect for the 2022 F1 Mexican GP?

Weather forecast for the 2022 F1 Mexican Grand Prix weekend (October 28- October 30)

Here is some information regarding the weather forecast in Mexico City for the upcoming 2022 F1 Mexican Grand Prix weekend, according to accuweather.com.

Friday, October 28 – FP1 and FP2 weather

Conditions: Warm with the temperature tying the record from 2014 with sunshine mixing with some clouds; a high UV index of 7 and E winds blowing at 9km/h, with wind gusts at 30km/h, and little to no probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 27°C | 80.6°F

Minimum temperature expected: 13°C | 55.4°F

Chance of rain: 3%

Saturday, October 29 – FP3 and Qualifying weather

Conditions: Pleasant with intervals of clouds and sunshine; a high UV index of 7 and NE winds blowing at 9 km/h, with wind gusts at 30km/h and little to no probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 25°C | 77°F

Minimum temperature expected: 12°C | 53.6°F

Chance of rain: 8%

Sunday, October 30 – Main Race weather

Conditions: Pleasant with sunshine mixing with some clouds; a high UV index of 7 and NNE winds blowing at 9km/h, with wind gusts at 30km/h, and little to no probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 26°C | 78.8°F

Minimum temperature expected: 12°C | 53.6°F

Chance of rain: 8%

Pirelli boss claims “Mexico is a completely different challenge" to Suzuka and Austin this season

Pirelli has confirmed the tire compounds that will be provided to all teams for this weekend's 2022 F1 Mexican GP.

The Italian tire manufacturer will be bringing the C2 compound as the white-walled hard tire, the C3 will be the yellow-walled medium tire, and the C4 compound will be the red-walled soft tire for the race.

Pirelli Motorsport boss Mario Isola feels the race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez will be very different from the last two rounds at Suzuka and COTA.

In his pre-race debrief, the Italian wrote:

"Over the course of a season, our tyres have to cope with a wide variety of conditions depending on the individual characteristics of each venue. If you look back at the last two races, Suzuka was all about lateral forces and Austin was well-balanced aerodynamically, but Mexico this weekend focuses on traction and braking."

Isola is expecting the circuit to be more front-limited this time around, owing to the new generation of 2022 and the way they understeer in slower corners. He added:

"The Hermanos Rodriguez circuit does not offer a lot of grip and the energy demands on the tyres are reasonably low, as the cars do not generate much downforce in the thin air at high altitude, especially in slow corners. This year, the circuit might be more front-limited, as the current generation of car tends to understeer through slow corners – which Mexico has plenty of – and this can lead to some sliding on the front tyres. Due to the nature of the venue, the circuit tends to feature a dusty surface with plenty of track evolution. Understanding this and getting the tyre warm-up exactly right is likely to be the key to success."

