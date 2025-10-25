"Mexicans still mad he schooled Checo": Fans react to Lando Norris being booed after the F1 Mexican GP qualifying

  • home icon
By Samyak Sharma
Published Oct 25, 2025 23:45 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Lando Norris after securing pole for the Mexican Grand Prix - Source: Getty

F1 fans online shared their reaction to Lando Norris getting booed after he secured the pole position for the Mexico City GP on Saturday. The Briton was unfortunately faced with some discontent from the huge crowd at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez during his post-qualifying interview.

Lando Norris was on a league of his own during qualifying for the Mexican GP on Saturday as he put in a best lap of 1:15.586 in Q3, which was over two tenths quicker than Charles Leclerc, who eventually finished second. Lewis Hamilton popped up in P3 to secure his best qualifying result with Ferrari this season.

After the session, while Leclerc and Hamilton were met with huge cheers from the crowd, Norris was booed by the Mexican fans during his post-race interview with James Hinchcliffe. This was clearly audible on the broadcast, with F1 TV even cutting out the crowd noise when Norris was asked another question.

also-read-trending Trending
F1 fans online shared their reactions to this. Many of them were not impressed by the crowd's reaction to the pole sitter in the Mexican capital, with one fan even questioning if the fans were upset about Norris outperforming home favorite Sergio Perez during the 2024 season.

"Is Lando getting boo'd? 😂 Mexicans still mad he schooled Checo," said one fan.
"Norris seemed to be heavily booed, compared to both Ferrari drivers being cheered, and then the crowd audio was cut next time he was interviewed. Interesting…," noticed another user.
"Fans booing Lando, or any driver, are an embarrassment to the sport," claimed another user.
Here are some more reactions:

"Whole stadium was booing at norris’ interview and they’re cheering so bad for the ferraris oh they’re LOVED," said another fan.
"It must be because of the fact that they want a real driver being champion, like a Max Verstappen," quipped another user.
"In truth, booing Norris is a civic and moral duty," joked another user.
Lando Norris's pole in Mexico was his fifth of the 2025 season, and one that puts him in a great position in the race for the drivers' title. The 25-year-old is only 14 points behind teammate Oscar Piastri, and the Aussie is starting tomorrow's race from P7. Similarly, Max Verstappen, the only other title contender, is also down in fifth.

Lando Norris surprises himself after securing pole for the Mexican GP

Lando Norris after qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lando Norris shared a hilarious reaction after qualifying on pole for the Mexican GP on Saturday, claiming that he himself doesn't know where his brilliant final lap came from. The McLaren man secured what was his 14th F1 career pole position, and first at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

After being told that he had secured the pole by his race engineer, Norris replied, saying:

"Ah what a lap! What a lap! Even I don’t know how I did that!"

Norris will have a tough challenge on his hands on Sunday, as P1 is not always the optimal place to start the race in Mexico. The run down to Turn 1 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez is the longest on the F1 calendar, and can be beneficial for the drivers behind the pole sitter, thanks to the slipstream effect.

But Norris is still in a great position to take his first-ever victory at Mexico on Sunday, and potentially even lead the drivers' world championship after the race.

