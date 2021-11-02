Mexico GP announces new mascot for 2021 F1 season

The Mexico GP promoters have announced a new mascot, Pepeno, for this weekend's race scheduled between November 5-7 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit. The event will also feature a "Green Army" of fans wearing green t-shirts symbolizing the Mexican following of Formula 1 and support for local driver Sergio Perez.

The Grand Prix promoters explained that Pepeno represents Jose Jalapeno, a jalapeno pepper who is “not only passionate about racing but is also an example of what it means to be a good fan and a proud Mexican”.

The new mascot will represent the efforts and support of the organizers and people involved in making the Mexico GP the most successful event over its five editions. The race, which has been termed as the "F1ESTA" has often been the most colorful and vibrant transatlantic race weekend in Formula 1.

A success since its inaugural edition onward in 2015, the Mexico GP has evolved to draw growing numbers of F1 fans from around the world. In a statement released by the race promoters, they described their new mascot as:

“A fan who respects health and safety rules, is courteous to all drivers, helps keep the venue clean, opposes violence, passionately enjoys the México GP, and is Checo Pérez’s number one fan.”

Speaking ahead of the Mexico GP weekend, Mexico City Grand Prix Director Federico Gonzalez said:

“Being Mexican means more than just having been born in this country. It symbolizes an attitude of not giving up under any circumstance and smiling at life. Green is also present in much of our creativity, cuisine, and traditions.”

Encouraging fans to sport green at the colossal grandstands at the race venue, Gonzalez said:

“That is why we encourage the fans to join us on Sunday, 7 November in this token of affection for Mexico, to show that we are back after being absent from Formula 1 in 2020.”

Returning to the F1 calendar after a season’s hiatus, the Mexico GP is expected to be a bigger success than its neighboring venue across the border in Texas. As the circus heads to the Hispanic venue, local driver Sergio Perez will be drawing support from the Mexican fans. Meanwhile, his Red Bull Racing teammate Max Verstappen will also be in the spotlight as they look to maintain their lead in the drivers’ championship.

