F1 Mexican GP: 5 memorable moments

Lewis Hamilton can win the Championship in Mexico

The Mexican Grand Prix is next on the cards on our journey to the end of this memorable Formula One season, and it couldn't be more important in the context of the World Championship.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton could wrap up the title this weekend and clinch his fifth winner's trophy in the process, making it true Mercedes domination in the past few years.

Last time out in the United States, Kimi Raikkonen shocked the world with his first victory since 2013, and Hamilton's uncharacteristic strategy failure led to the Brit failing to secure the title in Austin itself. This time around, however, things promise to be more straightforward.

Hamilton's title rival Sebastian Vettel isn't faring too well at the moment, but Mexico could change that, and perhaps give the German some consolation in what has been a miserable second half of the campaign for the Ferrari driver. This particular venue has given us fond memories in the past, and here are a few of them:

#5 Jim Clark wins race despite lack of clutch

Mexican GP flashback to 1967

The 1967 Mexican GP was held at the Ciudad Deportiva Magdalena Mixhuca at a time when motorsport in the region was really taking off.

British driver Jim Clark was really enjoying driving at this circuit and indeed in Mexico, and managed to win the 1967 race by around a minute.

What's interesting, however, is that he did it without the use of his clutch for much of the race. Technology obviously wasn't as advanced back then but Clark drove brilliantly to fend off his competitors and drove all the way to the chequered flag. Kiwi driver Denny Hulme won his only World Championship here, by finishing third and promoting the sport richly in his native land.

