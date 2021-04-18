Miami GP added to 2022 Formula 1 calendar

The Miami GP is set to join the F1 calendar for the 2022 season. It will be the 11th different venue in the sport's stateside history, which is a record unto itself, and will join the US GP in Austin, Texas as the second race to be held in the country.

It will also mark F1's return to the state of Florida for the first time since the 1959 US GP held in Sebring. The Miami GP layout will wind its way around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, home to NFL team Miami Dolphins.

Talking about the Miami GP following the announcement, F1 president Stefano Domenicali told F1.com:

“We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 will be racing in Miami beginning in 2022. The USA is a key growth market for us, and we are greatly encouraged by our growing reach in the US which will be further supported by this exciting second race"

Miami GP set for a 10-year stint on F1 calendar

F1 signed a 10-year deal with the Miami authorities, starting in 2022. The date for the new race is still under discussion.

Tom Garfinkel, President and CEO of the Hard Rock Stadium said:

"The Hard Rock Stadium entertainment campus in Miami Gardens exists to host the biggest global events to benefit the entire greater Miami region and Formula 1 racing is as big as it gets. We have worked with specialist designers to create a racetrack that we, Formula 1 and the FIA believe will provide great racing and we hope to create best-in-class unique fan experiences that are reflective of the diverse and dynamic nature of Miami."

Miami GP circuit information

The premise of the 2022 Miami GP bears resemblance to the Russian GP held in Sochi, as both are based around a prominent stadium.

The Hard Rock Stadium plays host to the NFL team Miami Dolphins as well as the Miami Open tennis tournament.

The 5.41 km-long Miami GP layout will feature 19 corners and three major straights, each potentially being a DRS zone and capable of allowing for top speeds of up to 320 kmph.

The Miami GP organizers have touted close racing, keeping all safety measures in mind. F1 also plans to support local businesses and provide discounted tickets to the local communities, with the aim of bringing a massive boost to the beach city's tourism industry.