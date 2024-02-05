Michael Schumacher comparisons already drawn for Lewis Hamilton by former Ferrari driver as news of his Mercedes departure is made public

Former F1 driver Jean Alesi recently wrote about similarities between Lewis Hamilton's and Michael Schumacher's moves to Ferrari.

The entire F1 community was recenty shocked when it was revealed that the British driver will be leaving Mercedes after 12 years with the team and joining the Italian giants in 2025.

In his exclusive column in the Corriere della Sera, Alesi made a parallel between Hamilton's and Schumacher's career moves and their personalities. Although Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel also made high-profile entries into Ferrari as multiple world champions, he feels Hamilton's arrival would be quite exciting to witness, much like Schumacher's move to Ferrari in 1996. He also added that there will be a universal interest in the sport during and after the move is done.

"Lewis, deep down, makes me think of Schumacher, in terms of personality and charisma, with all due respect to Alonso and Vettel, who came to Maranello with titles and a great reputation. I hope it is an electric adventure, that it is renewed race by race, around which a universal interest will be generated," he said.

On February 1, it was officially announced by both Mercedes and Ferrari that Lewis Hamilton would be changing teams after the 2024 F1 season. It was reported that Ferrari president John Elkann was heavily involved in bringing the seven-time world champion to Maranello.

There is a high chance that Hamilton will be ending his career with the Italian team. If he fails to win his record-breaking eighth world title in 2024 with Mercedes, he will surely be gunning to win it with Ferrari in the future. The Brit is currently tied with Schumacher for the most number of World Championships.

Former Mercedes strategist claims Lewis Hamilton is more naturally talented than Michael Schumacher

Former Mercedes strategist James Vowles recently discussed how Lewis Hamilton operates and claimed that he is a more naturally talented driver than Michael Schumacher.

During his interview with the High-Performance podcast, Vowles said:

"With Lewis, he was - and still is today - the most naturally talented driver I've worked with including Michael (Schumacher)."

James Vowles has closely worked with both legendary drivers at Mercedes. Schumacher raced for the team from 2010 to 2012, after which he was replaced by Hamilton in 2013.