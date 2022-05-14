"He would be fascinated" - F1 director claims Michael Schumacher would find the new era of F1 'right up his alley'

Michael Schumacher would have taken to modern F1 like a fish to water, according to the sport's managing director, Ross Brawn.

Schumacher's F1 career spanned 19 seasons, during which the German amassed 155 podium finishes, 91 wins, 68 pole positions, and seven world championships.

Brawn was an integral part of the Ferrari team they rebuilt and subsequently dominated F1 with, at the turn of the century. With the German leading the charge, they managed to win six constructors' titles, alongside the final five of his drivers' titles between 1999 and 2004.

Ferrari History @FerrariHistory The Ferrari dream team. Rubens Barrichello, Ross Brawn, Jean Todt and of course Michael Schumacher The Ferrari dream team. Rubens Barrichello, Ross Brawn, Jean Todt and of course Michael Schumacher https://t.co/Kr7fNj0AbR

During an interview with Sport Bild, Brawn admitted he felt Schumacher would be right at home in today's version of F1. The Briton said:

“That would have been right up his alley. He used to be the last person to leave the paddock on Saturday night before the race. He sat with me and the engineers for hours on dates and numbers. He would be fascinated to analyze all this with the engineers. He would be great in this new era. Michael [Schumacher] would love the new Formula 1!”

The 53-year-old Schumacher suffered a near-fatal skiing accident whilst on holiday in Switzerland in December 2013. He has since been in a medically induced coma.

"I never saw him as a record world champion" - Max Verstappen shares childhood memory of 'uncle' Michael Schumacher

For reigning world champion Max Verstappen, Michael Schumacher was his 'uncle' before a 'record world champion'.

The Red Bull driver's father Jos Verstappen was Schumacher's teammate for eight races during the 1994 season when the German won his first world championship with Benneton.

demi 🦁 @formulademi michael schumacher with a young max verstappen, that's eight world championships in these pictures michael schumacher with a young max verstappen, that's eight world championships in these pictures https://t.co/C8GkhO38eZ

During an interview with Autobild in Germany, Verstappen recollected his first memories of Schumacher, saying:

“I was three or four years old at the time. I just knew this was Uncle Michael, who was very nice, who was an extremely big family man. But I never saw him as a record world champion, I wasn’t aware of that. You can see that in the old photos and videos that we have at home. Mick or Gina [Schumacher’s daughter] was always there. It was great. I still have positive memories of those weekends today.”

His son Mick Schumacher is racing in F1 with the likes of Verstappen and his mentor Sebastian Vettel for the Haas team with a weight of expectations on his shoulders to emulate his father's achievements.

Edited by Anurag C