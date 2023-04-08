“He's a fighter like Michael Schumacher” - Max Verstappen receives big compliment from legendary Ferrari boss Jean Todt

Jean Todt compared Max Verstappen's driving style to Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher. Like Schumacher, the Dutchman has also gained early success in his career.

Todt and the Schumacher family are close to each other. He and Schumacher achieved the most for Ferrari during their peak years from 2000 to 2004. This was also the time when the German broke many records and proved why he was one of the best drivers in the history of the sport.

Their relations have strengthened even more, especially after the infamous skiing accident that Schumacher was involved in, back in 2013.

While talking to the Italian publication Corriere della Sera, Todt mentioned how the reigning world champion, Max Verstappen, is similar to the seven-time world champion.

"He's fast and makes few mistakes. He's a fighter like Schumacher."

Verstappen, like Schumacher, showed signs of brilliance early in his career. He was signed to Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) back in 2015 and just a year later, made his way to Red Bull, the most dominant team on the grid currently.

He has already won two world championships consecutively, and early into this season, it looks as if he is comfortably chasing his third.

Jean Todt mentions Michael Schumacher's 'modesty' while drawing a contrast with Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

It has been said that Michael Schumacher, during his years of success, was excessively proud of himself. However, Todt mentioned that though it felt that way, the German was extremely modest.

Adding to it, he pointed out that he does not know Max Verstappen well enough (as a person) to draw lines of similarity between him and Schumacher.

"On a human level, I don't know Max well enough to judge him. When Michael was still riding, it seemed like he was a bit conceited, but actually he needed it to hide his modesty. He was very modest. He never made it out to the team, not even at Silverstone in 1999 when he broke both his legs."

However, he still feels that both drivers are similar in one way or the other to each other.

"It's not my intention to compare the two, but that's something where he and Max are equal."

Similar to Schumacher's peak years, Max Verstappen, too, seems unbeatable currently in his RB19. The car is extremely competitive in comparison to others on the grid and certainly seems to be a championship-winning car.

However, heading into Azerbaijan for the next race of the season, other teams will be bringing in upgrades to their challengers.

This could mean that perhaps, other teams will become challenging enough to battle Red Bull for the top.

