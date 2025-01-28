Michael Schumacher's brother takes a savage dig at $30M worth former F1 champion

Michael Schumacher's younger sibling, Ralf Schumacher, opened up about his brother's shaky relationship with former Jordan teammate, Damon Hill. He claimed that Hill's rivalry with Michael became a family problem and took a dig at the British driver's defeat in the 1994 Australian Grand Prix.

Michael and Hill were fierce rivals in the mid-90s. The incident at the Adelaide, in the 1994 Australian Grand Prix, added fuel to the fire. In the championship-deciding race, Hill was miles ahead in his Williams. However, Michael, with a single-point lead in the championship standings, crashed into the Brit and both had to retire forcefully.

Schumacher lifted the title but was allegedly accused of purposely running into Damon Hill. Moreover, the latter's connection with the Schumacher family extended in 1998 when Ralf joined Jordan as Hill's teammate.

The duo clinched the first-ever double podium finish for Jordan at the Belgian Grand Prix. However, their relationship was not cordial, resulting in a split after a single season.

In the latest interview with The Times, Ralf Schumacher opened up about his rivalry with Damon Hill and said:

"His [Damon Hill's] history with Michael? I think that was a bit of a problem for us, because obviously he wanted to beat the young Schumacher; that was clear. To this day, he still hasn't gotten over Adelaide 1994. He still talks about it."

This debate ignited after Hill took an indirect dig at Michael Schumacher via his X handle. He replied to a post stating that the first-ever driver that comes to mind when he thinks about the Benetton F1 team is Johnny Herbert.

The former F1 champion snubbed Michael, who won his first two of the seven world championships with Benetton. Schumacher then moved to Ferrari. In 1996, they clinched a record-breaking five titles in a row.

Ralf Schumacher compares Michael Schumacher's career with Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen gets compared to Michael Schumacher (Image Source: Getty)

Michael Schumacher turned immortal in the history books of F1 by winning the most titles (seven) in his glorious career. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen has already scaled four championships at 27 and stands a realistic chance to surpass the former legend.

However, Michael's brother Ralf Schumacher pointed out a distinct quality that sets Michael and Max apart. Talking to The Times, Ralf said:

"If you look back at the last few years, there are not many people making a big difference like my brother—if you consider where he started with the car and what he could do with it. It’s the same for me now with Max Verstappen. To me, he really makes a difference. There is no one like Max in Formula 1 at present."

Verstappen won his fourth title in a row in 2024, and his contract with Red Bull runs through the end of the 2028 season. Hence, if his team manages to stay competitive, the Dutchman can chase Michael Schumacher's world record.

