Michael Schumacher's close aide reveals how Sebastian Vettel would try to extract how the 7x champion did things at Ferrari

A close aide to Michael Schumacher from his Ferrari days revealed how Sebastian Vettel aimed to imitate what the seven-time champion accomplished with the Scuderia. Driving for the team in scarlet red, like his hero, was a childhood dream of Vettel's.He finally saw it materialize in 2015 after a disappointing 2014 season with Red Bull, which followed four consecutive championships. His transition to Ferrari was similar to Michael Schumacher's. Both German drivers had experienced the thrill of winning F1 world championships before racing for the Prancing Horse.In a recent appearance on the Pitstop podcast, former Ferrari manager and mechanic Gino Rosato discussed the Sebastian Vettel story. He explained the mindset of the team leaders and why they chose 'Seb' to replace Fernando Alonso, who was leaving after five years with them."Who do you replace Fernando with? There's not many people on that grid apart from Lewis or Seb, and Ferrari at that point had chosen Seb. For the older guys on the team, it was like, let's try and rebuild that - second phase German world champion coming to Ferrari, a bit like Michael was. He was a huge Michael fan, a lot of similarities that were compared very often."Sebastian Vettel with Michael Schumacher at the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Previews - Source: GettyRosato praised Vettel's personality and character. He also pointed out how the former Red Bull driver would be interested in knowing what Schumacher did to elevate Ferrari to the top of F1 and rewrite history with five consecutive championships from 2000 to 2004."People say F1 is like this, F1 is like that. There's so many beautiful people in F1 and it is a beautiful sport. Seb is one of these amazing people that I've worked with and have a close friendship with. When he arrived here, being what I was for Michael, through me, he was trying to find a lot of this information, what Michael had done. You know, you just can't emulate all of it, but we did the best we could. He did the best he could, but it didn't work out."Unfortunately, Sebastian Vettel's time at Ferrari followed a similar pattern to that of his predecessors. Like Alonso, the German came close to winning the championship with the Scuderia but was only able to secure two second-place finishes in 2017 and 2018, during the era of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' dominance.After two more unsuccessful seasons, he joined Aston Martin for a two-year period before retiring.Former Ferrari manager slams the team for letting Lewis Hamilton down, as they did Sebastian VettelLewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix Of Hungary - Source: GettyFormer Ferrari manager turned F1 expert Peter Windsor recently criticized Ferrari for neglecting Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel. He explained how the Prancing Horse is taking Hamilton "for granted" just as they did with Vettel, the last F1 champion who drove for them. In an interview on Cameron Cc's YouTube channel, Windsor voiced his disapproval of Ferrari management. Comparing Hamilton and Vettel's times with the team, he said:"They just take it for granted that this guy was going to come in and blow everybody away, as they did when Sebastian Vettel joined. And you would have thought that Ferrari would have learned after the whole Vettel debacle. Things have to change, and drivers have to improve. And Vettel didn't improve. He stayed exactly as he was."Lewis Hamilton's results with Ferrari have been declining as the 2025 season progresses. Following a disappointing Hungarian GP qualifying, the seven-time champion described himself as "useless" and claimed that the team needs to consider replacing him. Ferrari hasn't won an F1 title since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. The team's best finish in the drivers' championship was Charles Leclerc's runner-up finish to Max Verstappen in 2022.