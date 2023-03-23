Michael Schumacher's F1 championship-winning Ferrari up for auction

It was recently reported that Michael Schumacher's iconic Ferrari F1-2000 will be up for auction. The legendary German driver won his third F1 World Championship title with this car back in 2000.

The 2000 F1 season was an extremely special year for Michael Schumacher since he won his first world title with Ferrari. It marked the beginning of a long, dominant era for him and the Italian team, as they went on to win four more titles back-to-back until 2004.

Packing a powerful V10 engine, the Ferrari F1-2000 will be sold at an RM Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong. The auction details are available on their website, where it says that the bidding for the car will open on April 3 at 9:00 am GMT and close on April 12 at 4:00 pm GMT.

With this car that will soon be on sale at the upcoming auction, Michael Schumacher won the 2000 F1 Brazilian GP and clinched his third world title. The exact same car later bagged the pole position in the Monaco GP and finished fifth in the Spanish GP.

Prior to this, several other Schumacher's Ferrari F1 cars have been sold at different auctions. His F2001 car was sold for $7,504,000 in 2017, and his 2003 championship-winning car was recently sold to an unnamed buyer for $14,630,000 in November 2022.

Considering that Michael Schumacher won his first world title with Ferrari in the F1-2000, it's safe to say that it will at least be sold for the same price as his other championship winning car, the F2003.

Charles Leclerc shared his experience of driving Michael Schumacher's F2003

Charles Leclerc recently shared his experience of driving Michael Schumacher's championship-winning car, the F2003. Monagasque initially thanked his friend Thomas Flow, who gave him the opportunity to drive the famed car. He later explained how he went to Abu Dhabi and drove the legendary F1 car, while Flow drove the 2017 Ferrari F1 car:

"This was really incredible. First of all, I have to thank my friend Thomas Flow for this opportunity, as it was his car that he bought some months ago. And we went to Abu Dhabi, and it was like a karting day with Formula 1 cars. So he had his 2017 car and his 2003 car and we'll jump from one car to the other whenever we wanted. And we did that for the whole afternoon, which was incredible."

Leclerc further explained how different Michael Schumacher's F2003 felt in comparison to modern F1 cars.

"The 2003 car is very, very special. On the other hand, it also shows me how much progress there was from 2003 to now in terms of downforce. The downforce that we have in today's car is absolutely incredible, and I think it's very difficult to understand how much progress there has been made from 2003 to now. Having said that, the weight of the 2003 car, it's just so fun to drive in the slow-speed corners."

The Ferrari driver specifically mentioned the massive difference in the car's downforce and its overall weight.

