Michael Schumacher's former close aide pays tribute to Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony Hamilton

By Devang Chauhan
Published Aug 14, 2025 11:49 GMT
F1 Grand Prix Of China - Practice &amp; Sprint Qualifying - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari celebrates pole position with his father Anthony in the parc ferme- Source: Getty

Former F1 world champion Michael Schumacher's aide, Gino Rosato, was full of praise for Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony Hamilton. The seven-time F1 world champion and his father have shared a close bond since his early days in racing and have remained inseparable ever since.

Hamilton, who races for the Italian team, has credited his father for his upbringing and instilling the racing mentality that has served him well at the pinnacle of motorsport. Anthony Hamilton, who used to manage the 40-year-old, is often spotted in the F1 paddock cheering on his son and giving eloquent interviews.

While appearing on the Pit Stop podcast, Rosato spoke highly of the Brit and claimed that Lewis Hamilton's father was one of the "nicest people" he had met in the world, saying:

"If I would have to say the 10, 15 nicest people I've ever met, anyone who met Anthony Hamilton, he is one of the nicest human beings on the planet. And you saw it, the class he had when Max won the controversial year that he won, who was the first guy to go shake hands to Max's father? Takes balls, huh?
"Your son is destroyed. Max is the new world champion. What Lewis did, I mean, hats off. It's years I know him and I've met him through parties and all this. You couldn't get a nicer guy and look I think that gesture goes to show just out of respect, father to father. I think it was more beautiful than the entire ending of it."
Earlier in the year, Anthony Hamilton had earned plaudits from everyone for his gesture towards rookie and VCARB driver Isack Hadjar after the latter's devastating DNS in Melbourne.

Lewis Hamilton's father gives his take on consoling Isack Hadjar

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony Hamilton, stated that he "felt" for Isack Hadjar after he crashed out of the season opener in Australia and wanted to console the young Frenchman.

Speaking with Canal+, the 69-year-old gave his honest reaction to the incident and said, via F1's official website:

“The thing is, as soon as I saw what happened to Isack, my heart fell and I just felt for him. It was just so sad to see, because I know how hard it is when these kids are eight years of age and they dream of becoming a Formula 1 race driver. That’s got to be the worst feeling in the world and I just felt for him. I just wanted to give him a hug. I felt for him like a father.”

Away from the track, Lewis Hamilton's father also serves as an advisor to the FIA and contributes to its Young Driver Development Pathway, a role he assumed a couple of months ago.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
