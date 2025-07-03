Michael Schumacher’s former right-hand man reacts to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre’s death in car accident

Michael Schumacher's former right-hand man, Jean Todt, took to his official social media account to share his thoughts on Diogo Jota's tragic death. Jota, the renowned Liverpool soccer player, and his brother Andre Silva were killed in a car accident in Spain on Thursday.

According to reports, Jota and his brother were driving a Lamborghini in Spain, which veered off the road, hit the barriers, and burst into flames. As per the Spanish Civil Guard, Jota, the 28-year-old, and his brother, Andre, the 25-year-old, were found dead near Zamora, Spain.

The reports did not mention who was driving the car, but according to the police's hypothesis, the accident occurred after their Lamborghini's tire blew out while overtaking another car.

Taking to his official X account, Todt quote-tweeted UEFA's post on the deceased player. Here's what he wrote:

"Unfortunately, road crashes cause 3,300 people to lose their lives each day. Some are more well known than others, but every life lost matters. Each death must be remembered, and more action should be undertaken to prevent tragedies like the one that claimed the lives of Diogo Jota and André Silva last night."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their family—and with the families of all those who lose their lives or suffer life-altering injuries due to road crashes every day," he further added.

Here's Jean Todt's post about Diogo Jota:

Todt worked as the head of the FIA, F1's governing body, from 2009 to 2021 and the CEO of Ferrari from 2004 to 2008. During this time, he worked with Schumacher while the German former driver was plying his trade for the Prancing Horse.

Michael Schumacher won five F1 titles during this period, and Todt had an immense contribution to his success as well as Ferrari's overall success. Besides this, Todt had been a regular visitor to Schumacher after the seven-time world champion suffered a ski accident back in 2013.

Pierre Gasly's girlfriend, Kika Gomes, shares her thoughts on Diogo Jota's sudden demise

Pierre Gasly's girlfriend, Kika Gomes, took to her official Instagram account to share her feelings about Diogo Jota's death. Sharing a post of the late Liverpool player, she dropped a four-word response.

Gomes, who is also a Portuguese national, sent her condolences upon her compatriot's death in Portuguese:

"Que noticia tao triste😞💔"

When translated to English, the phrase means, 'What sad news."

Here's the screenshot of Kika Gomes' story on Instagram regarding Diogo Jota:

Kika Gomes' story on Diogo Jota's demise - Source: via @kikagomes on Instagram

Jota played for Liverpool FC in club soccer and for Portugal on the national team. He picked up the Premier League title with Liverpool this summer, as well as the Nations League with Portugal. Because of his untimely death, Jota left behind three children and his wife, whom he married last week.

