Michael Schumacher's personalized Ferrari up for sale, to cost above $100,000

Legendary F1 champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari California has recently been put up for sale and is estimated to cost over a whopping $100,000. Personalized with Schumacher's ‘MS’ logo on the headrests, the car sports a 4.3 liter, 460 horsepower V8 under the bonnet. With reportedly 9,720 miles on the odo as of now, the 2009-edition Ferrari California's price will be available exclusively on Boutsen Classic Cars.

𝕐𝕦𝕜𝕚𝕠 𝕊𝕖𝕜𝕚 𝔽𝟙 🇪🇸 🐍 @YUKIOSEKImaddog A la venta este Ferrari California propiedad de un tal Michael Schumacher en la casa de subastas Boutsen Classic Cars.

Este California fue el coche de diario de Michael de 2009 a 2012 y tiene solo 15.000 km recorridos y va calzado con un V8 de 4.3 litros. A la venta este Ferrari California propiedad de un tal Michael Schumacher en la casa de subastas Boutsen Classic Cars. Este California fue el coche de diario de Michael de 2009 a 2012 y tiene solo 15.000 km recorridos y va calzado con un V8 de 4.3 litros. https://t.co/0nbLX02VuS

Michael Schumacher's former Benetton B192 that was used in his maiden complete F1 season and the 1998 Hungarian Grand Prix Ferrari have also been previously sold at unbelievable numbers, with the latter commanding a price of $4.9 million, as reported by PlanetF1.

Michael Schumacher "would be fascinated" with new era of F1, says Ross Brawn

2022 presents a whole new era for F1, which managing director Ross Brawn recently revealed would fascinate seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, given the new regulations that are designed to improve competitive racing. This season has seen a significant shake-up in team orders, with Mercedes going from winning eight consecutive championship titles to fighting to make it to Q3 on Saturdays. Lewis Hamilton is certainly one of the drivers who appears to be struggling with their new car, especially when compared to his teammate's performance.

The 62-year-old revealed that Schumacher would thrive in this new era, now that drivers find themselves needing to be more involved in the analysis. During an interview with Sport Bild, Brawn said:

“That would have been right up his alley. He used to be the last person to leave the paddock on Saturday night before the race. He sat with me and the engineers for hours on dates and numbers. He would be fascinated to analyze all this with the engineers. He would be great in this new era. Michael [Schumacher] would love the new Formula 1!”

PlanetF1 @Planet_F1



"He sat with me and the engineers for hours on dates and numbers. He would be fascinated to analyse all this with the engineers.



“He would be great in this new era."



[Sport Bild] Ross Brawn on Michael Schumacher: “[The 2022 regs] would have been right up his alley..."He sat with me and the engineers for hours on dates and numbers. He would be fascinated to analyse all this with the engineers.“He would be great in this new era."[Sport Bild] #F1 Ross Brawn on Michael Schumacher: “[The 2022 regs] would have been right up his alley..."He sat with me and the engineers for hours on dates and numbers. He would be fascinated to analyse all this with the engineers.“He would be great in this new era."[Sport Bild] #F1 https://t.co/6bs35LrLSs

The German, who raced for 18 full F1 seasons across his iconic career, missed out on the V6 hybrid engines which were introduced two years after he retired for the second time. Lewis Hamilton dominated the turbo-hybrid era, only to lose out on a record-breaking eighth championship title last season to Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Edited by Anurag C