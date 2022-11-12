Mick Schumacher does not care about former F1 boss or his comments

The 2022 F1 season has proven to be a rollercoaster ride for Haas F1 team's Mick Schumacher. Teaming up with Nikita Mazepin last year as part of an all-rookie line-up in 2021, Schumacher failed to make any inroads into the points last year owing largely to the machinery he had underneath his previous season.

A resurgent Haas F1 team and Kevin Magnussen's comeback to the American racing outfit, however, has meant the German has been overshadowed by the Danish driver in terms of on-track results. Having logged more crashes than points-scoring finishes so far in 2022, Schumacher has been called out by several people in the fraternity, including team owner Gene Haas.

The latest person to join the bandwagon is former F1 supremo Bernie Eccelstone, who has been critical of the 23-year-old's performances this year. In light of rumors surrounding the announcement of Mick Schumacher's future in the sport this weekend in Brazil, Ecclestone said:

“Maybe he needs to forget F1 and focus on other motorsport series. His name is his biggest burden, but he is trying to live up to it as best he can. And that’s what brings him all the problems. That’s why, forget about it and win in another category.”

Mick Schumacher's seat in the Kannapolis, North Carolina-based team seems to be in jeopardy as his position is often linked to fellow countryman and former Renault F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg. Schumacher, however, did not seem fazed by any comments from outside the paddock, and in response to critical comments aimed towards him, said:

“Everyone always has an opinion on everything. I care about the opinions of the people I care about. Of course my family, and a few other people from Formula 1. For example, Sebastian Vettel. Those are the opinions that matter to me.”

Guenther Steiner elaborates on deadlines for Mick Schumacher to prove his worth in the sport

Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has made it public that Mick Schumacher has until this season's final race in Abu Dhabi to prove his mettle behind the wheel of an F1 car. Steiner has even gone as far as saying the deadlines are not as firm as some people might expect.

He said:

“We want to have the driver who will be with us next year at the Abu Dhabi test, that’s the only thing we want to do. The rest is to try to make the best decision possible and time helps to make good decisions.”

Watch Mick Schumacher attempt to get a good result this weekend at the 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix.

