"I think points were possible" - Mick Schumacher disappointed after finishing P12 at 2022 F1 Italian GP

Mick Schumacher believes that he could have scored a few points at the Italian Grand Prix and is disappointed with the current result. The German had the slowest lap during qualifying but started the race at P17 due to grid penalties for other drivers. Schumacher himself had a 15-place grid penalty as he had changed his power unit & gearbox components. He was optimistic about the race and believed to score some points, unfortunately, it did not happen for him. Mick said:

"I think points were possible. It was definitely a good drive, but unfortunately we didn't really get anything out of it."

Mick Schumacher started the race on the medium compound, giving him the maximum advantage over those who pitted early. He kept that advantage until he made his first and only pit stop for soft tires. Soon after, Daniel Ricciardo crashed which triggered the safety car. By this time, Schumacher was in P12 and expected to overtake a couple of cars after the restart to end in points. However, Ricciardo's car was stuck and took a long time to move away. Due to this issue, the race ended behind the safety car as Max Verstappen crossed the line to win the Italian GP, while both the Haas drivers were short of any points.

Such a shame as Mick would've had a chance of battling for points had we had a couple of racing laps at the end there.



#HaasF1 #ItalianGP Unfortunately it took too long to clear Ricciardo's car so the race finishes under the Safety Car

Such a shame as Mick would've had a chance of battling for points had we had a couple of racing laps at the end there.

Mick Schumacher believes mediums stint was the best for him during the race

For the majority of the race, Mick Schumacher was on medium tires, which proved to be essential for the German. However, the soft tires didn't come into much use for him as the race ended behind the safety car. He stated that they were fast enough to catch others in front since they were on old, used tires, and Schumacher was on fresher tires. Mick said:

"We had the pace, everybody else in front was on all old tires and we had some really fresh tires. The key moment was in the first stint the mediums and it was just amazing for us."

Schumacher's time at Haas hasn't been great. Despite that, he has managed to score points in a couple of races this year, with the first one at Silverstone, and then another amazing performance in Austria. However, there is still a lot for the German to do. He doesn't have a contract with Haas for next year, and even though there has been speculation of him joining Alpine, they seem to be shrinking at the moment. Mick needs to sort out his Formula 1 future soon.

formularacers @formularacers_ | Nico Hulkenberg and Mick Schumacher are the favourites to race for Haas next year.



Haas is still evaluating Schumacher's performances against teammate Kevin Magnussen.



| Nico Hulkenberg and Mick Schumacher are the favourites to race for Haas next year.

Haas is still evaluating Schumacher's performances against teammate Kevin Magnussen.

Edited by Yashovardhan Singh