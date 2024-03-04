WEC driver for Alpine, Mick Schumacher, expressed his excitement ahead of racing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time.

Mick Schumacher raced outside of the open-wheel category for the first time in his career as he debuted in the WEC with the Qatar 1812 KM. In the championship's opening race, he finished 12th in the Hypercar category, racing with Alpine.

While the team failed to score any points in the first race of the season, Schumacher is looking forward to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, scheduled later in June this year. When asked about racing for the first time at Le Mans, he said, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport:

"Yes, I don't really know what to imagine and I don't want to burden my expectations. I just get carried away by the moment."

"Let's see how it goes because everyone tells me it's the craziest event that's happened in my career. So yes, I'm very excited, it will be days of pure adrenaline."

Alpine signed Mick Schumacher as their driver for the WEC in November of 2023 after he served a season off racing in F1 as Mercedes' reserve driver.

Alpine will not provide Mick Schumacher with an F1 test

Despite racing for them in the World Endurance Championship, Alpine will not be able to provide Mick Schumacher with a test in their F1 car because of a clause in the contract.

Schumacher has served as Mercedes' reserve driver since he was dropped by Haas at the end of 2022. Continuing to be with the Brackley team in F1, he was signed by Alpine.

It was speculated that the latter might be able to provide him with a test in F1, but as team principal Bruno Famin earlier revealed, it wouldn't be possible. He further clarified that Mick Schumacher's contract is only limited to WEC and any testing will be done by their reserve driver Jack Doohan.

"No, we cannot [Provide Schumacher a test in F1]," Motorsport quoted Famin as saying.

"We don't plan because we have a reserve driver with Jack Doohan, and Mick is the Mercedes reserve driver. The contract we have with Mick is exclusively for endurance."

As Lewis Hamilton races in his final season with Mercedes before he leaves for Ferrari in 2025, the contender for his seat has not yet been revealed by the team. Interestingly, Schumacher was thought to be one of the options along with some other drivers.