"Bring back those naturally-aspirated engines" - Mick Schumacher has F1 wish after driving Jordan 191

Haas driver Mick Schumacher hopes F1 will bring naturally-aspirated engines back to the modern era after banning them in 2014. The young driver feels this way after sampling the Jordan 191 F1 car, which was popularized by his father Michael Schumacher back in the 1990s.

In 2014, the FIA made it compulsory for all cars to run a 1.6-liter single-turbo-charged engine. These engines racked up roughly the same horsepower as the previous generation of cars while being considerably more efficient. FIA regulation changes seem to be headed towards more sustainable racing, with all cars being powered by internal combustion as well as electric energy.

Mick Schumacher drove his father's legendary Jordan 191 F1 car at Silverstone earlier this year and feels that F1 should bring back naturally-aspirated engines (engines without turbo-charging). Speaking about the experience, he said:

“It obviously was very special, it’s a crazy car, h-pattern [gear shifter], the first time I got to drive an h-pattern, the feeling was indescribable really. Just so much fun driving it and I can just imagine how it must have been racing wheel-to-wheel with so many legends of the sport and on so many different tracks. Bring back those naturally-aspirated engines!”

Mick Schumacher isn't the only driver who feels this way. Back in 2019, Sebastian Vettel exclaimed, "bring back the f****** V12s!" after retiring from the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

Fernando Alonso also drove his world championship-winning Renault R25 at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi last year. The Spaniard was heard flying down the track all thanks to the screaming V10 engine the car possesses.

Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel to team up for Race of Champions in 2022

Sebastian Vettel had teamed up with Mick Schumacher's father Michael for the annual Race of Champions (RoC), an event that brings together drivers from all sub-disciplines of motorsport. Vettel and Schumacher Sr. have won the Nation's Cup six years in a row from 2007 to 2012.

Race Of Champions @RaceOfChampions



Check out more footage of Michael in our documentary

bit.ly/ROCOnTheLineTw



#Schumacher We want to wish our friend Michael @Schumacher a happy birthday today. Let's wind back the clock and enjoy his last ROC Nations Cup win with Sebastian Vettel in Bangkok!Check out more footage of Michael in our documentary #ROCOnTheLine We want to wish our friend Michael @Schumacher a happy birthday today. Let's wind back the clock and enjoy his last ROC Nations Cup win with Sebastian Vettel in Bangkok! Check out more footage of Michael in our documentary #ROCOnTheLine bit.ly/ROCOnTheLineTw#Schumacher https://t.co/ciT98r0ZCW

Mick Schumacher teamed up with his fellow German driver and mentor Vettel for the 2019 Mexico event. They finished second, losing out to Johan Kristoffersson and Tom Kristensen of Denmark.

Also Read Article Continues below

The next edition of the RoC is set to commence in early February next year in Sweden. It will feature snow and ice stages, challenging drivers in slippery conditions.

Edited by Anurag C