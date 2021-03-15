Mick Schumacher "feels ready" for the first race of his career

Mick Schumacher will make his Formula 1 debut in Bahrain in two weeks. The German and his teammate Nikita Mazepin impressed on their debuts, gaining sizeable mileage during the pre-season test. Mileage is useful for a struggling team like Haas, and for the rookie drivers looking to make a mark on the pinnacle of motorsport.

When questioned about his first experience testing a Formula 1 car, Mick Schumacher said:

"It was good, really fun, really enjoying driving. Our first day was, unfortunately, a bit short on mileage but we really caught up on those two days with no issues; got to do long runs, short runs, low fuel, high fuel, which was really good."

Mick, Nikita and Guenther sum up the final day of testing in Bahrain 🇧🇭#HaasF1 #F1Testinghttps://t.co/9G0JrwAP00 — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) March 14, 2021

“So now I feel really good, I feel ready and I’m looking forward to the [opening] weekend now.”

Mick Schumacher also remarked that the sandstorm helped him prepare for all types of scenarios while getting to grips with his new machinery.

“No definitely, I feel ready, I feel confident,” he said. “I think all the running we have done in the last, pretty much, two days has been very positive."

“We’ve learned how to drive in cool conditions and hot conditions, which gives us a lot of data to have a look at and obviously learn from, so yeah, I feel ready and I’m looking forward to it.”

Guether Steiner impressed with Mick Schumacher's preparations

Guenther Steiner was impressed by Schumacher and Mazepin's preparedness before the start of the season.

"We are not looking so much on the pace… for us it’s more about the learning so therefore I couldn’t say I was impressed or not impressed, I’m quite neutral on that one. was quite impressed how actually prepared these two guys are, the feedback by them – I didn’t expect that from them to be honest – so that was very good. I think we’ve got two guys we can build on for the future."

It will be interesting to see the impact Mick Schumacher has on a struggling Haas team. The American-owned team has admitted that the car will not be developed during the season, as they focus on the 2022 regulations.