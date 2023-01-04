Mick Schumacher hopes to 'be back on the grid' by 2024 F1 season

Mick Schumacher has revealed that he will not be moving to any other motorsport category but will be focussing on finding a seat on the F1 grid in 2024. The young German driver did not have the best second season at Haas and was hence replaced by Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 F1 season. Since then, Schumacher has found a place at Mercedes as the reserve driver for the 2023 F1 season.

When a driver loses a seat in F1, he often tries to find another in some other racing category like Formula E to keep himself occupied. Schumacher, however, is not interested in doing that. The driver is solely focused on getting back to F1 and has no interest in racing in any other category. Something similar was done by former Mercedes academy driver Esteban Ocon as well. The French driver spent the 2019 F1 season on the sidelines as a Mercedes reserve driver before joining Renault in 2020.

Mick Schumacher, in an interview with GPFans, spoke about his potential return as he snubbed the suggestions of racing in any other category in 2023. He said:

“I’m for sure not going to drive anything else as of right now. I’m simply not interested in that. If you get the taste of the best there is, you’re not going to settle for anything else and so definitely I’ll be sticking around in the paddock. I’m 99 percent sure that I’ll come to every race and yes, just be around and again, position myself into a place where hopefully in ’24 I’ll be back on the grid.”

Can Mick Schumacher make a return to F1?

Looking at the current F1 grid, it's hard to see a way for Mick Schumacher to make a return. Having said that, there appears to be one possible way for both the young German and Daniel Ricciardo (another driver who lost his seat for 2023) to return to the grid.

That route could be through Sauber. The team, currently under the moniker of Alfa Romeo, will have its sponsorship deal end with the culmination of the 2023 season. From that point onwards, Audi's influence within the team will gradually start to increase.

Audi, a massive German brand, will be looking to hire big names and German drivers for the team. Both Daniel Ricciardo and Mick Schumacher fit the bill and could prove to be the ideal fit for the team. If the young German has to make a return to the sport, that return could come with Audi/Sauber for the 2024 F1 season.

