Mick Schumacher is 'in touch' with multiple F1 teams for 2023

Mick Schumacher revealed that he is talking to multiple teams for his possible options to stay in Formula 1 for the 2023 season. The German driver is being linked to Mercedes for a reserve role but admitted that there is nothing confirmed yet about his future.

Asked by Sportskeeda in Abu Dhabi if there were any developments with Mercedes for the reserve role, the German said:

“Well I mean there have been multiple talks. There have been talks with different teams. And it's just, now we are elaborating what options I have to then pick the right one for me.”

While Toto Wolff has openly admitted that Mercedes is a home for the Schumacher family, Mick Schumacher admitted that there are multiple options open and he is in talks with multiple teams apart from the German team.

Michael Schumacher's last team before retirement is being linked with the outgoing Haas driver, where he is speculated to be given a potential reserve role or developmental driver role. Mick Schumacher, who will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg at Haas, has also ended ties with the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Mick Schumacher insists F1 is the primary focus at the moment

Mick Schumacher is keen to focus on an F1 role in the future and feels that other options are not a consideration at the moment. Asked if the premier German series DTM interested him, Mick Schumacher felt that the series had changed and was not as good as it was in the past, and therefore not the most enticing option for him.

Mick's cousin David Schumacher is also driving in the DTM series with Mercedes, a team he is being linked to. Asked if DTM was an option or if he was considering another motorsport series, the Haas driver replied:

“No. Because I don't want to right now. I want to stay in this paddock. And whatever comes around, I'll have to obviously have a look at it. But right now, DTM especially is not the same as it was in the past anymore. So, right now, it's not an option for me.”

Against his former teammate Nikita Mazepin, Mick Schumacher was able to deliver better results. But with an experienced teammate like Kevin Magnussen, the difference in pace and performance has been evident. Although Mick collected the first points of his career in 2022, he had three heavy shunts which were expensive for the team.

With his father being a seven-time world champion and a legend of the sport, the pressure to deliver with his last name has been immense. Given the limited options available for a spot on the grid for 2023, the most likely option for the former F2 champion is a reserve driver role.

