Ralf Schumacher believes his nephew, Mick Schumacher, is one of the best young drivers in F1. The former F1 driver spoke about the young Schumacher's performance over the last two years in an interview with Sky Sports.

The German said:

"When you see the newcomers, [Yuki] Tsunoda, Zhou [Guanyu], and Mick, it's pretty clear that Mick is one of the better ones. They obviously approached it with different standards. Nowadays you have to give a driver two or three years."

Mick Schumacher @SchumacherMick The 2022 season has come to an end and with that a chapter as well. I want to take this moment to thank everyone at Haas F1 for all their hard work over the last two years.

A six-time Grand Prix winner, Ralf Schumacher also criticized Haas for their decision to replace Mick Schumacher with Nico Hulkenberg, saying:

"We see Tsunoda, who is sitting in a supposedly much better car and is also struggling. You just have different standards at Haas. You have to accept that. After all, the team belongs to Gene Haas, and the leader is Günther Steiner."

Mick Schumacher won the 2020 F2 World Championship as a Ferrari Academy driver. In 2020, he was announced as a member of the Haas F1 team, making his debut in the F1 World Championship. His first season was a learning experience, as he finished 19th in the standings without scoring a single point.

In his second year in the sport, the young German scored his first F1 points, finishing eighth at Silverstone and sixth in Austria. Schumacher finished 16th in the championship but his performance compared to his teammate Kevin Magnussen was disappointing. Magnussen managed to finish the season 13th and had six top-10 finishes.

Ralf Schumacher criticizes Haas for their attitude towards Mick Schumacher

The brother of legendary driver and seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, Ralf fully supports his nephew and predicts great things for the young German. He called his performances in his first few years in the sport commendable and among the best compared to other young drivers.

Haas decided to replace Mick Schumacher with Nico Hulkenberg going into the 2023 F1 season. This meant that the young German was left without a seat for next year and will now look to explore his options for the 2024 season similar to Daniel Ricciardo. Mick was only given two years to prove himself at the highest level of open-wheel racing but the Haas F1 team decided to continue forward with experience instead of nurturing new talent.

Simon Dau @there_is_no_if



Unfortunately these days F1 doesn't afford young drivers much time, unless you come with a huge financial backing or are a part of some elaborate deal. "I needed time." - Mick Schumacher on his F1 experience.Unfortunately these days F1 doesn't afford young drivers much time, unless you come with a huge financial backing or are a part of some elaborate deal. #F1 "I needed time." - Mick Schumacher on his F1 experience.Unfortunately these days F1 doesn't afford young drivers much time, unless you come with a huge financial backing or are a part of some elaborate deal. #F1 https://t.co/FrFhaOwZgC

Despite a difficult first few seasons, Schumacher has shown promise and potential. He will look to build on this experience and continue to improve in the coming years and return in the coming years. With his talent and determination, there is no doubt that Schumacher has the potential to become a future star in the world of F1.

