Mick Schumacher should 'learn' from Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes, feels former F1 driver

Ralf Schumacher, Mick Schumacher's uncle and a former F1 driver, advised his nephew to join Mercedes as a reserve driver for the 2023 season. The young German and Haas F1 team parted ways after two years of constant struggles and pressure.

Since Mick does not have a seat for the 2023 F1 season, Ralf Schumacher urged his nephew to join Mercedes as a reserve driver. The former F1 driver appreciated both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, explaining how Mick Schumacher would learn a lot while working with them. Ralf Schumacher said:

"It would definitely be important for him to work with a team like Mercedes, to do simulator work, to learn from Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, who have both won races or, in Hamilton's case, World Championships. That would be an incredible wealth of experience for Mick to gain there."

M. Schumacher Fans @MSchumacherFans 🎙| Mick Schumacher: "My father switched from Ferrari to Mercedes some time ago. I see no valid reason not to do the same. Now I have free time & I will evaluate the options that are on the table. But it is certainly very good to hear what Mercedes&especially Toto say about me." 🎙| Mick Schumacher: "My father switched from Ferrari to Mercedes some time ago. I see no valid reason not to do the same. Now I have free time & I will evaluate the options that are on the table. But it is certainly very good to hear what Mercedes&especially Toto say about me." https://t.co/8HmbZwc5Hz

Ralf further appreciated the seven-time world champion at Mercedes and how he can impart enriching knowledge onto Mick. He further pointed out how Toto Wolff, the team principal at Mercedes, showed interest in Mick Schumacher. Ralf further said:

"In terms of age, Hamilton has now reached the stage where he can pass on a lot to young drivers. All in all, it would be simply incredible for Mick to work with these two drivers and with such a team - especially because they want him. It's hard to put it any clearer than that, as Toto Wolff has done. It's also a new experience for Mick after such a year, to finally be in a team that stands behind him."

Though there hasn't been any news from Mick Schumacher himself, he did mention that he will be discussing every possible opportunity with his close ones and come up with a plan to keep his Formula 1 career going. He even mentioned how he is still passionate and that his "fire burns for Formula 1."

Mercedes values Mick Schumacher and his family, says Toto Wolff

As the 2022 F1 season was about to end, there was heavy talk about Mick Schumacher leaving the Haas F1 team. Since Mick's father and the legendary F1 driver, Michael Schumacher, raced with Mercedes, many thought that Mick could also get a reserve driver seat with the Silver Arrows.

Hence, Toto Wolff was asked about Mick Schumacher and how he felt about him leaving the paddock at the end of the season. The Mercedes team principal expressed his respect towards the Schumacher family and how they value Mick greatly. Toto Wolff said:

“I don’t know what the status is with Mick and Haas. But I make no secret of the fact that the Schumacher family belongs to Mercedes and that we value Mick very much.”

F1 Updates @paddock2go Toto Wolff I better have a Mick Schumacher Mercedes reserve driver announcement by the end of the weekend Toto Wolff I better have a Mick Schumacher Mercedes reserve driver announcement by the end of the weekend https://t.co/NiQ2tmLm8u

However, Toto also mentioned how the youngster must also have a firm grip on his F1 career and get a seat somewhere. This is why Ralf Schumacher wants his nephew to get a reserve driver role at Mercedes as quickly as possible.

