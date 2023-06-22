Mick Schumacher to lineup alongside Esteban Gutierrez in the 2023 Goodwood festival of speed with Mercedes

Mercedes' reserve driver this season Mick Schumacher, is set to make a dazzling debut at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed alongside his teammate Esteban Gutiérrez.

The festival, scheduled to take place from July 13 to 16, will showcase Schumacher driving the iconic Team's W02 car. His legendary father, Michael Schumacher, originally raced the car during the 2011 Formula 1 season.

The highly anticipated event marks Schumacher's first appearance at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed. The 24-year-old driver is expected to have an impressive outing on the grid and pay homage to his father's illustrious racing career.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is known to be a celebration of motorsports. It combines the elegance of classic cars with the thrill of modern racing, attracting racing enthusiasts from around the world.

The W02, a symbol of Michael Schumacher's dominance in Formula 1, holds a special place in the hearts of racing enthusiasts. Mick's participation will undoubtedly evoke a sense of nostalgia and excitement.

Schumacher will be present at the festival on both Saturday and Sunday, giving fans ample opportunity to witness his talent and engage with the young driver.

Partnering up with Mick Schumacher will be Esteban Gutiérrez, who will pilot the Team's 2021 World Championship-winning car, the W12. Gutiérrez will drive the iconic, state-of-the-art F1 machine up the hill. Spectators will get the opportunity to once again witness the cutting-edge technology and engineering that propelled Mercedes to its final World Championship triumph.

Mick Schumacher looking forward to have a "mega" experience

Mick Schumacher is eagerly looking forward to an exhilarating experience at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Following Mercedes' announcement, Mick expressed his excitement and anticipation for the event.

According to Mick Schumacher, the highlight of his participation will be his opportunity to drive his father's iconic 2011 car, the W02. The chance to experience the generation of cars that his father raced in is something Mick considers really special. He stated:

“Just experiencing this generation of cars will be mega! Knowing that he raced this car makes it extra special, and there will be many emotions coming with it.”

Mick has been fortunate enough to drive some of his father's Benetton cars and various Ferraris from Michael's racing career. But this will be his first time behind the wheel of a Mercedes that his father piloted.

Mick anticipates that the experience will leave him with a wide smile on his face, relishing the opportunity to carry on his father's legacy with such an iconic car.

“This will be the first time behind the wheel of a Mercedes he drove. I am sure I will get out of it with a big smile on my face,” said Mick Schumacher.

The W02 boasts a special heritage in the history of the Mercedes Grand Prix. As the team's second car since its acquisition in 2009, it played a significant role in their success.

Both Michael Schumacher and Nico Rosberg raced this car, leading to consistent points finishes and securing fourth place in the Constructors' Championship. Michael achieved its best result by finishing fourth in the Canadian Grand Prix.

Poll : 0 votes