Mick Schumacher looks back on father's achievements ahead of his own F1 debut

Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael, spoke to Peter Hardenacke of Sky Sports Germany in an extensive interview ahead of his F1 debut.

"I'm looking forward to the whole season, but Spa stands out. It's a nice story: it was 30 years ago when my father drove there for the first time in Formula 1," Mick Schumacher explained.

Michael Schumacher made his first F1 start at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix in unusual circumstances: regular Jordan driver Bertrand Gachot had been imprisoned following a fight with a London taxi driver. The German future star suffered an unfortunate clutch failure in the second corner but shone in qualifying, outpacing experienced teammate Andrea de Cesaris by seven tenths.

Mick Schumacher sets his sights high

Reigning Formula 2 champion Mick Schumacher will be competing for the Haas F1 Team this year. He has already had a taste of F1 machinery in tests with Ferrari and is excited to compete.

"The cars in Formula 1 are so fast and feel so good on the track. It's something I've always wanted to experience. In Abu Dhabi I already got a first taste. Driving these high-speed cars is great fun."

With championship ambitions firmly in his sights, Mick Schumacher reflected on the F1 highlights of his life so far.

"If you look back on all the races, my father's first world championship title with Ferrari is definitely a goosebump moment for me," he said.

Mick is signed to the Ferrari Driver Academy and is keen to follow in his father's footsteps.

Asked about his goals for 2021, Mick said: "That I see a big improvement from the beginning of the year to the end of the year."

After his championships in F3 and F2, who wouldn't bet against him one day achieving his Formula 1 dreams and lifting the World Drivers Championship trophy? Mick downplays expectations, though, saying, "In the end, I focus on myself and try to do the best I can."