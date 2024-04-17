Mick Schumacher is rumored to join the IndyCar grid in 2025 with Prema Racing if he fails to find a seat on the F1 grid. Reports suggest that the German is one of Prema's top candidates.

Though Schumacher performed brilliantly in junior Formula categories, he had a tough time in F1 with Haas. He hardly scored points and crashed on several occasions. After two seasons in 2021 and 2022, he was removed from Haas and was unable to find a seat on any F1 team.

Michael Schumacher's son eventually became a reserve driver at Mercedes and helped the Silver Arrows develop their car in 2023. Towards the end of 2023, the young F1 driver managed to sign a deal with Alpine's WEC Hypercar team for 2024.

While driving for Alpine's WEC team, the German youngster still works with Mercedes F1 as a reserve driver. Ever since he was removed from Haas in 2022, he has been trying to return to the F1 grid.

A few days ago, Prema Racing officially announced that they would be joining the NTT IndyCar series in 2025. As the German continues to race for the Alpine WEC Hypercar team in 2024, reports from Auto Hebdo have emerged that he could join the IndyCar grid in 2025 with Prema Racing.

The publication explored which driver lineup Prema could pick for their IndyCar debut and Mick Schumacher was one of the mentioned candidates.

As of now, there has not been any official announcement from Prema or Schumacher about their partnering for IndyCar in 2025.

Mick Schumacher once considered heading to IndyCar before debuting in WEC with Alpine

Back in November 2023, Mick Schumacher talked about how he thought of racing in other motorsport series like Super Formula and IndyCar before joining WEC with Alpine. Speaking to the media during the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, the Mercedes reserve driver explained that though he considered these series as solid options, participating in them along with focusing on F1 was not viable.

“I have [considered Super Formula], and I have also considered going west [IndyCar]. But, you know, the thing is, if you do that, there’s little chance of doing a dual program with Formula One in that sense,” Schumacher said (via PitDebrief).

By this time, the German had already signed a contract with Alpine for the 2024 WEC season.

As of now, Schumacher has raced in his first WEC race in Qatar with Alpine, where his team finished 11th in the overall category.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback