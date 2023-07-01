Mick Schumacher “one of the best drivers” Haas chief strategist has ever worked with

Haas F1 head of strategy Mike Caulfield recently stated that Mick Schumacher is 'one of the best' drivers he has worked with in F1 despite the team's acrimonious sacking of the German last year.

Haas decided not to continue with Schumacher after a slew of costly crashes last season, replacing him with the experienced Nico Hulkenberg. The young German, however, had shown signs of improvement in 2022 and had put in some stellar performances.

Taking to Twitter, Caufield wrote:

"One of the best drivers I've worked with in terms of attitude and commitment. I've seen a lot of people say that he's only in because of his name, but actually, because of his name, the demands are a lot more. I hope he gets a shot in a decent car at some point."

He added:

“You do realize that this season’s car which Hulk is driving is quite a different car to what Mick drove last season? They’ve never driven the same car so how you can make that comparison, I’m not sure. Also, Hulk’s race pace has been pretty shocking. My feeling is Hulk would out-qualify [Mick], but Mick would be better in races.”

Mercedes team boss showers praise on Mick Schumacher

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is very impressed by Mick Schumacher's commitment and hard work as their reserve driver and believes the sport is missing out on his skills.

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, Wolff said:

"I think teams are missing out, to be honest. I think he was burned last year. You need to give and provide an environment and framework that is different for every driver, we are all different human beings. And whoever gets him will have a very good pilot. I'm not even sure that we can facilitate [a seat], because every time we speak highly of him, somebody feels to say something negative."

He continued:

"Wherever I can speak highly and praise Mick, that's what I'm doing. But in the end, it's every team's authority to decide on their drivers and I very much respect that. Our contracts with the teams were never 'you have to take our junior driver', 'you have to take our reserve driver', because when I was at Williams, I also wanted to have my own choice."

It will be interesting to follow Mick Schumacher's career in the next few years and whether any team takes a shot with him.

