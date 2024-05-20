Mick Schumacher is "one of the possibilities" to race in F1 next year after his “incredible job” in endurance racing with Alpine, says Bruno Famin

Mick Schumacher is a "possibility" for Alpine F1's 2025 seat as team principal Bruno Famin was impressed with his "incredible" performance in the World Endurance Championship. This comes after reports of Alpine's interest in the German driver surfaced earlier.

The 25-year-old has not raced in F1 since the 2022 season. After his contract with Haas ended, Mercedes signed him as their reserve driver. However, he did not have the opportunity to drive during a race. Schumacher got the chance to race in WEC after Alpine signed him for this season.

Analyzing his performance in the championship, Famin revealed that Mick Schumacher is one of the choices for 2025. He told the media in Imola including Sportskeeda:

"He’s one of the possibilities for sure. Like many, like many. Mick is doing an incredible job in endurance. What is very impressive is his mindset."

"Of course, he’s fast, but I think everybody knows he’s fast. It’s not always useful to do a very good lap time – because you have the BoP (Balance of Performance) on top. You have to be a bit careful with the performance."

Alpine has not confirmed their driver lineup for the 2025 F1 season yet. Both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly do not have a contract post the current season. Their future plans regarding the team are unknown at the moment, which boosts Schumacher's chances.

Mick Schumacher is a possibility for Alpine despite Famin denying him a test earlier this season

Before the start of this season, the German driver's chances of getting back into F1, especially with Alpine, seemed rather limited.

In February, when the on-site media asked him about the chances of Schumacher getting a test in the F1 car, Bruno Famin declined, stating that his contract was limited to WEC.

"No, we cannot [Provide Mick Schumacher a test in F1]," Motorsport quoted him.

"We don't plan because we have a reserve driver with Jack Doohan, and Mick is the Mercedes reserve driver. The contract we have with Mick is exclusively for endurance."

While Famin seems interested in Mick Schumacher for the future, he still did not mention him getting a test this season with the F1 team.

Alpine's performance has been disappointing this season so far. While they were in the mid-field contention in the past seasons, they have managed to score just one point after seven rounds of the 2024 championship.

During the pre-season testing, the car was reported to be "overweight" and "aerodynamically inefficient." This season was analyzed to be a tough one for the team, and now they are in need of a major upgrade package.